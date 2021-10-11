Patriots' Jamie Collins: Third time around

Collins recorded one tackle, which was for a loss, and a quarterback hit in a win 25-22 win over the Texans on Sunday. Collins only played three snaps in his third stint with the Patriots, but he made them count. Establishing a stat on two-thirds of your snaps is obviously not sustainable, but it does show the type of impact he can have. Barring injuries Collins is unlikely to unseat any starters on the depth chart, but it should be expected that his role will expand as he gets familiar again with the Patriot way. Collins will look to be more involved in Week 6 against the Cowboys.