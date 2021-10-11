CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots' Jamie Collins: Third time around

 3 days ago

Collins recorded one tackle, which was for a loss, and a quarterback hit in a win 25-22 win over the Texans on Sunday. Collins only played three snaps in his third stint with the Patriots, but he made them count. Establishing a stat on two-thirds of your snaps is obviously not sustainable, but it does show the type of impact he can have. Barring injuries Collins is unlikely to unseat any starters on the depth chart, but it should be expected that his role will expand as he gets familiar again with the Patriot way. Collins will look to be more involved in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

NESN

Why Did Patriots Bring Back Jamie Collins? Bill Belichick Explains

Jamie Collins rejoined the New England Patriots for a third time this week, reuniting him with head coach Bill Belichick and several of the team’s long-tenured defensive cornerstones. In his Friday morning video conference, Belichick was asked why the Patriots wanted to work with the veteran linebacker again. “Jamie has...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

Jamie Collins latest in long list of players to return to Bill Belichick’s Patriots

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins began his third tenure of work with the Patriots when he resigned with New England yet again this week. Collins first arrived in Foxborough as a second-round pick back in 2013, rising to Pro Bowl status before he was traded to the Browns in 2016. After being released by Cleveland in the 2019 offseason, the veteran returned to the Patriots that fall for an impressive campaign making plays for one of the best defenses in the NFL.
NFL
NESN

How Jamie Collins Already Is Making Presence Felt In Patriots Return

FOXBORO, Mass. — It didn’t take Jamie Collins long to feel at home again in the New England Patriots’ locker room. The Patriots brought Collins back for a third tour of duty Wednesday, signing him to a free agent contract after the Detroit Lions released him a week earlier. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is expected to bring speed to the Patriots’ linebacking corps — and a dash of excitement behind the scenes.
NFL
#Patriots#Texans#Cowboys#American Football
fullpresscoverage.com

Wynn, Onwenu Land On COVID List; Patriots, Jamie Collins Talking Reunion

Coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are now turning their attention to the Houston Texans as they look to climb out of the 1-3 hole they are in to start the season. However, they could be a bit short-handed on the offensive line. According to...
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Patriots trade All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore, add LB Jamie Collins

The New England Patriots traded All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. In a move to bolster the defense, they also signed linebacker Jamie Collins, his agent, David Carter, confirmed. This will be Collins' third stint with the Patriots. Contract terms were not announced.
NFL
ESPN

Linebacker Jamie Collins returning for 3rd stint with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  Another ex-Patriot is returning to New England. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a new deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to his agent David Canter. Collins signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions in 2020, but was released on Sept. 28....
NFL
NESN

Matthew Judon Reacted Like All Patriots Fans After Jamie Collins’ Release

Let’s get him in the building. That was the initial reaction from New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon upon hearing that linebacker Jamie Collins was being released by the Detroit Lions. Judon was not alone as so many Patriots fans reacted the exact same way. Fast forward one week and both Judon, along with those in New England, got their wish.
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Jamie Collins Has Always Been 1 of the Top NFL LB When in New England

The New England Patriots are bringing back LB Jamie Collins on a one-year deal after recently being released by the Detroit Lions. The former second round pick was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and played under Belichick until 2015. He already returned once in 2019 after a spell with the Browns and will surely be hoping to make a similar impact now in what will be his third stint with the franchise.
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots News Oct.10, Gilmore Trade, Collins Returns, Players to Watch

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 10-10, and AFC East Notes. Gameday, as the Patriots head back to Houston for the third year in a row…(the Patriots lost the last two visits. This is a big one for both 1-3 teams starting rookie QBs, although, in the Patriots’ case, they may be starting four backup offensive linemen out of five.
NFL
NESN

Four Thoughts On Jamie Collins’ Impending Return To Patriots Defense

Get ready for Jamie Collins, Round 3. Collins and the Patriots are “working toward” a contract that would bring the free agent linebacker back for a third stint in New England, according to reports Tuesday from ESPN’s Field Yates and others. While no deal has been finalized, here are four...
NFL

