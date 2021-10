Dallas Goedert (reserve/COVID-19 list) isn't on the final injury report, but for all intents and purposes, we'll call him "questionable" (maybe "doubtful") heading into the Eagles' Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Buccaneers. The news of him being placed on the COVID list was announced on Tuesday, and in order to be cleared, he'll have to turn in two negative COVID tests prior to the game. That said, he hasn't been ruled out yet (and won't technically be on the final inactive list), so fantasy football owners will be frantically checking for updates prior to making their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO