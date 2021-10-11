Seahawks' Russell Wilson: No timetable to return

Wilson has no timeline for a return following surgery Friday on a ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Previous reports on Wilson's recovery timetable have wavered from as few as four weeks to as many as eight. An IR stint thus would seem to be in the offing, but coach Pete Carroll said during a media session Monday, "We'll see," when asked if such a transaction would take place. In any case, the Seahawks have a Week 9 bye, so if Wilson is able to make quick progress there seems to be potential for him to return Week 10 at Green Bay. While Wilson is in recovery mode, Seattle will turn to Geno Smith under center, with Jake Luton likely to be elevated from the practice squad as the No. 2.