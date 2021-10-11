U.S. COVID-19 infections trend down as experts warn of a possible "twindemic" with flu this winter
Coronavirus infections in the U.S. are declining from their latest peak but experts warn of a possible rough winter ahead. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has the day's coronavirus headlines. Then Dr. Andrew Bazemore, a family medicine physician and the senior vice president of research and policy at the American Board of Family Medicine, joins CBSN"s Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.www.cbsnews.com
