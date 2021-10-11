CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Amid manhunt, gunfire, trooper's body undiscovered for hours

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hL6Ig_0cOCi30T00

The body of a Louisiana state trooper who was shot to death in an ambush early Saturday was not discovered until 5 p.m. that day, the state police superintendent said Monday.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was killed while he was in a parked patrol unit in Ascension Parish after working a traffic crash, Superintendent Lamar Davis said during a livestreamed news conference in Baton Rouge He was one of two people killed in a series of shootings attributed to one man, Matthew Mire, 31, who was captured late Saturday.

An all-out effort to capture Mire — and a policy of using radio communications for emergency messages only during such times — may be part of the reason Gaubert's death went unnoticed. Under ordinary circumstances, Gaubert's failure to give routine notice that he was going off duty would have been noted.

The exact time of Gaubert's death has not been determined, but Davis said camera footage obtained by investigators shows a truck police say was stolen by Mire entering the area where Gaubert was parked about 2:30 a.m., more than 14 hours before the body was discovered.

The string of shootings that killed Gaubert and one other person is believed to have started in Livingston Parish about midnight Friday. Mire is suspected of shooting and wounding two people there before stealing a pickup truck.

Based on surveillance video, Davis said, Mire is believed to have entered the area where Gaubert was parked about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Gaubert was not involved in the response to the Livingston shooting and is thought to have been finishing up a traffic crash report at the time.

Davis said police believe Mire went to the area to prepare for another attack in which a woman was killed and a man was wounded. The slain woman was identified as Pamela Adair, 37, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Motives for all of the shootings remain unclear.

Mire exchanged gunfire with another state trooper who spotted the stolen truck about 5 a.m. Saturday, Davis said. He was captured Saturday night after a manhunt involving multiple agencies. State police posted on Facebook page that Mire was taken to jail in Baton Rouge in handcuffs that had belonged to the slain trooper after being treated at a hospital for a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg. He faced multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions, including murder of a police officer.

"The time between the murder of Master Trooper Gaubert and the time he was found is absolutely unacceptable. And the results of this chaotic situation contributed to just that,” said an emotional Davis, who called Gaubert a friend and highly respected trooper. He said efforts to improve procedures are already underway.

“We are learning from this experience, we're getting better,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man ‘snapped,’ killed 4 people, left bodies in car in cornfield

A second man has been charged in the murder of four people — including his lover — in Minnesota, as disturbing new details emerged in the slayings. Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona allegedly “snapped” when he executed the victims before driving around with their bodies in an SUV for nearly 60 miles, ultimately dumping the vehicle and their bodies in a cornfield in Wisconsin, according to court papers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tacoma News Tribune

Man held gun to wife’s head and pulled trigger, Georgia cops say. He forgot to load it

A Georgia man is headed to prison after attempting to shoot his wife in the head last year, prosecutors said. Ronald Charles Lynch, 51, was sentenced Aug. 11 after pleading guilty earlier this summer to charges stemming from an assault on his wife at their home in Canton, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. Authorities said Lynch pressed a gun to his wife’s forehead and squeezed the trigger — but it didn’t fire.
RELATIONSHIPS
Centre Daily

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

A drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WISN

'Senseless': 3 shot dead over parking spot dispute, mom says

MILWAUKEE — A mother says her daughter and two other people were shot dead in a fight over how a car was parked. The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at North 8th and West Cherry streets in Milwaukee. Police said four people suffered gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Reno

Two arrested for Washoe Valley crash killing wife of Tesla co-founder

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have arrested two people following a months-long criminal investigation into a car crash that killed a bicyclist in June 2021. Irma Arellano-Arroyo and Guadalupe Garcia-Davalos are behind bars, charged with several crimes relating to the crash that killed Boryana Straubel, the 38-year-old wife of Tesla co-founder JB Straubel.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
Times of San Diego

Police ID Woman in 2000 Cold Case – Body Found Wrapped in Burning Cardboard by Church

Investigators are seeking the public’s help Thursday to generate leads in a 22-year-old case involving the death of a woman who remained unidentified until last year. On Jan. 24, 2000, San Diego Fire Department firefighters found the body of 21-year-old Nicole Weis wrapped in burning cardboard secured with a rope in the parking lot of the College Avenue Baptist Church, 4747 College Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manhunt#Trooper#Murder#Ascension Parish#Baton Rouge
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop allegedly shoots her ex-girlfriend, kills her new lover

An off-duty NYPD cop shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman’s new lover after catching the duo together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday night, police and sources said. Yvonne Wu, 31 years old and a five-year veteran of the force, opened fire on the pair at the ex-girlfriend’s house on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst at about 5 p.m., according to police and law enforcement sources.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Illinois trooper's expressway shooting death ruled suicide

The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday.An autopsy found District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said. His age was initially reported as 36 on Friday by state police.The 11-year state police veteran died Friday shortly after the shooting around 2 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side authorities said.“He was an amazing District Chicago trooper,” Illinois State Police Director...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

‘Booby-trapped’ home where missing woman was locked in cage burns down

The Missouri home where a man allegedly kept a missing woman locked in a cage has mysteriously burned down after being booby-trapped, sheriff’s officials say. James Phelps, 58, and his co-defendant, Timothy Norton, 56, have been in a Dallas County jail since mid-September after they were charged with kidnapping 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Independent

The Independent

286K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy