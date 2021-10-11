Coalition for Carolina plans to assess governance structure of the University

The Coalition for Carolina introduced themselves in an ad in the Carolina Alumni Review entitled “What the hell is going on in Chapel Hill?” last month. The coalition formed in response to recent concerns about the politicization of University governance and partisan interference in the UNC Board of Trustees and Board of Governors. These concerns were reflected in Chairperson of the Faculty Mimi Chapman’s July op-ed in The Daily Tar Heel, directly calling for a coalition to address them.