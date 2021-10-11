CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look at the new restaurants in the Flats | Doug Trattner reports

CLEVELAND — If you thought the Flats East Bank developers were done adding bars, restaurants and clubs to this lively waterfront district, you would be mistaken. Despite a vibrant and diverse mix of more than a dozen dining and entertainment options, the Flats is saving some of its biggest surprises for the next phase of expansion. Over the coming weeks and months, the neighborhood will welcome a half dozen new spots, with even more on the horizon.

