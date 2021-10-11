Ruling expected this week on whether SAISD can mandate vaccinations
A ruling is expected this week on whether the San Antonio Independent School District will be allowed to mandate that their employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Last week, the Fourth Court of Appeals rejected the state of Texas’ appeal of a ruling by Judge Mary Lou Alvarez, who declined to bar the district from requiring that their 7,000 employees be vaccinated. She set a trial date of Jan. 19.www.expressnews.com
