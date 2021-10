Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. confirmed Friday it is planning to build a computer chip factory in Japan TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. “After conducting due diligence, we announce our intention to build a specialty technology fab plant in Japan, subject to our board of directors' approval," We said. He said the project has a “strong commitment” from both TSMC’s customers and the Japanese government, he said. Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO