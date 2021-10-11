CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Dual Force is revealed with a trailer and gameplay details

By Kevin Carignan
pcinvasion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Digital Card Game market is vast and varied. While there are your legacy titles like Hearthstone and Gwent, there also plenty of other options. Games like Teppen and Shadowverse serve as secondary options for those looking for something different. Today a new TCG juggernaut may have entered the ring. DC Dual Force has been revealed via a brand new announcement trailer, along with some gameplay details.

www.pcinvasion.com

VIDEO GAMES

