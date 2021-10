Evander Kane the NHL star from the San Jose Sharks is being accused of using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, which is not only against league rules, it’s also illegal. The NHL is currently investigating. The new Kane investigation adds to a growing list of allegations made against the San Jose Sharks left winger. His estranged wife recently accused him of sexually and physically assaulting her which he’s denied. Kane’s ex also accused him of betting on his own NHL games, which he’s also denied. The league also investigated those claims, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO