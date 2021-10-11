CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Jersey Skies: Jupiter, Saturn and the moon to form a triangle in the sky

By Kevin D. Conod
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a nice display of planets happening this month. Jupiter and Saturn have been with us all summer, and this week the moon will join them. Look to the southern sky between 7 and 8 p.m. for Jupiter and Saturn; they are still easily seen. They appear as two bright “stars” here with Jupiter being much brighter than Saturn. Both planets remain in the constellation Capricornus.

