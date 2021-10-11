Jersey Skies: Jupiter, Saturn and the moon to form a triangle in the sky

Thanks to the help of SLU Professor Aileen A. O-Donoghue and Dominic Ford’s incredibly informative astronomical calendar, I bring to you this week’s sky events:. The last noteworthy event of September will be the moon phase moving into its last quarter, meaning that less than half of the moon’s left side will be lit up. This is also called a waning crescent and it indicates the final stages before the New Moon, which will occur on October 6. Basically, each night we will visually see less and less of the light side of the moon until one night it will appear as if the moon never rises. Of course it does rise, we just can’t see it. The reason why we see the moon is because of the sun’s light reflecting on it. In the case of a “moonless” sky, that means that the moon is currently hanging between the earth and the sun. So there is no light to reflect back because we’re essentially seeing the back of the moon. The reason we call the darkened moon, New Moon, is because it marks the end of the lunar cycle.

