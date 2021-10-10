Grinch on defense regrouping, helping key epic comeback: 'You’re talking to an audience that was listening'

Five Ole Miss Rebels who get game balls from 247Sports after their efforts in Saturday night's 31-26 win over Tennessee... All Corral did was complete 21-of-38 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a game-high 195 yards. He played even better than those numbers indicate, willing his body down field all night with a damn-the-torpedoes determination. He became the first Rebel in 14 years to run the football 30 times in a single game. He did throw his first interception of the season but that is simply a footnote. Anyone who watched the happenings play out Saturday night in Knoxville fully understands he carried this team to victory. It's the entirety of his work that left many believing, if they didn't already, that Corral is the best college football player in America.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO