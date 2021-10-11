49ers QB Trey Lance questionable for next game due to knee sprain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trey Lance, 49ers rookie quarterback and #3 draft pick, has a confirmed knee sprain, it was announced Monday.

The injury happened Sunday during his first NFL start.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t know yet if Lance will be able to play in the next game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Additionally, it’s still not known if veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be available for that game as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

The game is slated for Sunday, Oct. 24.

