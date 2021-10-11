CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casino and Gaming Market – Poised For Disruptive And Explosive Growth | MGM Resorts, SJM Holdings, 888 Holdings

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Market Research on “Casino and Gaming Market” is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.

www.chatsports.com

The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
wxxv25.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort employee recognized by Global Gaming Business Magazine

Global Gaming Business Magazine announced the latest class of individuals to be named to the ‘emerging leaders of gaming 40 under 40’ and one of the winners represents the Mississippi Gulf Coast from the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. Gretchen Holzhauser, vice president of human resources, was nominated by a colleague...
GAMBLING
reviewjournal.com

Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts

Last week, the largest employer on the Strip made the surprise announcement that it’s acquiring the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.625 billion. It’s part of a larger $5.65 billion real estate deal for Blackstone with a method in vogue in the gaming industry these days: A group of investors is buying the real estate beneath The Cosmopolitan, and MGM is getting the operations piece.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

MGM Resorts sells casinos for billions, rents for huge sums

In a burst of multibillion-dollar deals, Las Vegas has seen investors pay mountains of money the past few years to own high-profile casino-resorts. Those sales have also shown what casino operators — well, one in particular — are willing to pay to rent these properties. MGM Resorts International has reached...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Motley Fool

MGM Resorts Is Making Moves on the Las Vegas Strip

MGM Resorts is buying The Cosmopolitan's operations for $1.625 billion. This completes MGM's full control of the land from Mandalay Bay on the south side of the Las Vegas Strip to Bellagio in the heart of the Strip. This could create a lot of synergies for large bookings in the...
ECONOMY
Americajr.com

WATCH: Circa Resort & Casino named Best Property; Wynn Resorts wins Land-Based Operator at Global Gaming Awards

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas for the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E). In this video, watch for the announcement of the 2021 Global Gaming Awards. Some of this year’s big winners include Circa Resort & Casino for Property-North America of the Year; Wynn Resorts for Land-Based Operator of the Year; BetMGM for Digital Operator of the Year; IDComply for Digital Product of the Year; Aristocrat for Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year and Buffalo Link for Slot of the Year. The final award, American Executive of the Year, was presented to Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally’s Corporation.
GAMBLING
Investopedia

How MGM Resorts Makes Money

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a global entertainment company. Its national and international locations provide hotels and casinos, meeting and conference spaces, live and theatrical entertainment, and a broad range of restaurant, nightlife, and retail services. The company's resort and casino properties are located in Las Vegas, various other cities throughout the U.S., and two locations in the Chinese special administrative region of Macau.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

houstonmirror.com

Las Vegas Herald

Coinspeaker

MGM Resorts Stock Up 9.61%, Credit Suisse Upgrade MGM to Outperform from Neutral

MGM stock has gained approximately 130.87%, 54.52%, 21.82%, and 20.57% in the past year, YTD, three months, and one month respectively. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) stock jumped over 9% yesterday after Credit Suisse upgraded the casino stock to outperform from neutral. The firm said MGM’s new operations and solid cash flow should make the stock attractive to investors. “MGM has gone through a transformation, recently announcing four transactions, and we believe the market is not giving full credit,” Credit Suisse said.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

casinobeats.com

MGM on top at Detroit casinos bring $110.4m revenue through September

The three Detroit casinos have reported a slight month-on-month decline in revenue through September, as the Michigan Gaming Control Board reports that MGM Grand Detroit maintained its position at the top of the gaming charts. This saw the trio record $110.4m (August: $113.8m) in monthly aggregate revenue through the 30...
DETROIT, MI
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
The Motley Fool

Is MGM Resorts the Big Winner If DraftKings Buys Entain?

MGM and Entain are 50-50 owners of the BetMGM platform. MGM Resorts has to give its consent if Entain becomes part of a competitor's business. Because DraftKings might not object to selling Entain's half, MGM could have a real gem on its hands. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has until Oct. 19 to...
GAMBLING
Entrepreneur

Is MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) Stock Worth Betting On?

As MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) stock hits new multi-year highs, many investors are likely wondering whether or not the company is worth betting on at this time. The casino industry was hit hard last year and is slowly getting back on its feet, yet it remains to be seen just how quickly the business will return to pre-pandemic levels. There are also some question marks about MGM China, which could be subject to new operating restrictions enforced by the Chinese government going forward. On the other hand, pent-up demand for Las Vegas travel and moves into online sports betting could be just what MGM Resorts needs to get back on the right side of lady luck.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

