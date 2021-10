A new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that the racial gap in COVID-19 vaccinations is nearly gone. The survey, published Tuesday (September 27), shows that more Black Americans are getting the jab than ever before. A reported 70% of surveyed Black adults ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 71% of white adults and 73% of Hispanic adults in the survey.

