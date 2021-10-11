CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Mass Cancellations Including San Diego, Southwest Expects Flights to Normalize This Week

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
Southwest jets at San Diego International Airport. Photo by Chris Stone

Southwest Airlines said on Monday it expects to resume normal service this week after cancelling more than 2,500 scheduled flights since Saturday, including dozens set to depart from San Diego, blaming unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida.

The airline had cancelled 1,124 flights, or 30% of its daily operation, on Sunday and more than 800 trips on Saturday, according to data from flight-tracking platform flightaware.com. The website also showed over 588 cancellations on Monday.

Southwest Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said in a message to employees late on Sunday that the sudden flight cancellations had caused staff shortages and may lead to a reduction in the number of flights the company can operate in November and December.

Southwest, whose shares fell as much as 4.3%, did not give the number of cancellations but said it was “significant”.

Meanwhile, its pilots union has denied speculation on social media that the cancellations were due to their action.

The union said in a statement on Saturday that it was “aware of operational difficulties” but its pilots were “not participating in any official or unofficial job actions.”

It had last week said it would file a temporary restraining order to stop Southwest from complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which included major airlines.

Southwest’s executive vice president of daily operations, Alan Kasher, said on Sunday that due to the staffing shortages caused by the weekend’s disruptions, the airline would implement mandatory overtime for employees.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday “no FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday. Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.”

Reuters contributed to this article.

