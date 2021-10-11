CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD extends COVID-vaccine deadline for teachers, staff to Nov. 15 to ‘minimize disruption of services’

By Christina Pascucci, Jennifer Gould, Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGM7B_0cOCgAt300

The Los Angeles school district — confronted with widespread campus disruption and the firing of potentially thousands of unvaccinated teachers and other staff — has extended the looming deadline for all workers to be fully immunized for COVID-19.

The prior deadline of Oct. 15 — this Friday— has been moved to Nov. 15, when employees must have received a second of two-doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to a brief district statement. The district did not clearly state a timetable for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The district declined Monday to provide an updated number or percentage of teachers and other employees who have failed to clear the vaccination requirement. At a Sept. 27 board meeting , officials stated that about 1 in 5 employees, possibly well over 10,000 people, had not yet provided evidence of vaccination. The district also declined to report how many employees have applied for religious or medical exemptions or how many have been approved.

The extension comes as the nation’s second-largest school system has struggled to fill more than 2,000 teaching and other vacancies, including counselors, nurses and maintenance staff. The hiring figures were reported Sept. 27.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

L.A., San Diego school districts are sued over student COVID vaccine mandate

California’s two largest school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — are targeted in lawsuits challenging their student COVID-19 vaccination mandates, alleging the vaccines are too new and that unvaccinated children face discrimination and the denial of their equal right to a public education. Both school systems were ahead of the state in requiring […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Nursing schools around U.S. see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge. Among them is University of Connecticut sophomore Brianna Monte, a 19-year-old from Mahopac, New York, […]
COLLEGES
KTLA

Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for California prison employees

A judge on Wednesday blocked an order due to take effect this week that required California prison employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Kern County Judge Bernard Barmann issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for guards and peace officers represented by a powerful union while the court weighs a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

ASPCA seeks volunteers to foster kittens in Los Angeles County

Shelter kittens are delivering the purr-fect prescription for happiness and health to Los Angeles County seniors. And while the tiny felines are a source of comfort and delight, the baby kitties are also in need of help themselves. Currently, finding foster parents willing to care for the shelter kittens at ASPCA in L.A. County is […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
KTLA

COVID-19 hospital visitor rules leave families seeking more access

Banned from the Florida hospital room where her mother lay dying of COVID-19, Jayden Arbelaez pitched an idea to construction employees working nearby. “Is there any way that I could get there?” Arbelaez asked them, pointing to a small third-story window of the hospital in Jacksonville. The workers gave the 17-year-old a yellow vest, boots, […]
HEALTH SERVICES
KTLA

L.A. political world stunned by corruption indictment against Mark Ridley-Thomas

Los Angeles’ political and community leaders were stunned by the corruption indictment handed down Wednesday against Mark Ridley-Thomas, one of the city’s best-known and longest-serving officials. Ridley-Thomas is accused of conspiring with Marilyn Louise Flynn, who at the time was dean of USC’s School of Social Work, to steer county money to the university in return for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘I’m an outraged Angeleno’: Garcetti calls for accountability if Ridley-Thomas corruption allegations proven true

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti did not mince words when it came to the alleged corruption scheme that led to the federal indictment of Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas on Wednesday. A former USC dean and Ridley-Thomas, who was then serving on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, are accused of exchanging county […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Facebook to expand harassment policy to protect public figures

Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content. Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades or sexualizes […]
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Covid#Weather
KTLA

L.A. port truckers win $30 million in wage theft settlements

One of the world’s largest trucking companies, XPO Logistics, agreed Tuesday to pay $30 million to settle class-action lawsuits filed by hundreds of drivers who said they earned less than minimum wage delivering goods for major retailers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The combined settlements, approved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Southwest Airlines canceled flights spark unsupported ‘sickout’ claims blaming vaccine mandates

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Orange County oil spill likely 25,000 gallons, Coast Guard says

 The amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to 25,000 gallons, or only about one-fifth of what officials initially feared, a Coast Guard official said Thursday. The leak off the coast of Orange County was previously estimated to be at least 25,000 gallons (94,635 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Holiday travel could again be complicated by coronavirus concerns

With the holiday season approaching, the two major U.S. airlines are facing a possible pilot shortage, and it could be made worse by vaccine mandates, according to some unions representing pilots. Not only are more passengers expected to take to the skies this year, but airlines are quickly approaching a federal vaccine mandate for their […]
TRAVEL
KTLA

Lower-dose Moderna COVID boosters endorsed by FDA panel for some Americans

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Oregon county declares emergency over illegal marijuana farms

A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency Wednesday, appealing to the governor and the Legislature’s leaders for help. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said law enforcement officers and county and state regulators […]
AGRICULTURE
KTLA

FDA spells out lower sodium guidelines for food industry

Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 food categories are intended to help lower the amount of salt people eat. […]
FOOD SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

5K+
Followers
954
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy