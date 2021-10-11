CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

FDA could boost ‘boostering’ this week

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXJ5h_0cOCg3nD00

BOSTON — Donna Caron is 65-years-old and got her initial COVID-19 shot at least six months ago. And she meets two other criteria for a booster shot:

“I’m taking care of my sick mom and I live in an elderly building,” she said.

There’s just one problem: Caron got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the only one FDA-approved as a booster at the moment is Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty. But the business of ‘boostering’ all could change by later this week. In the next several days, FDA advisory committees will be meeting to discuss not only approving the vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as boosters but also to look into the safety and efficacy of mixing vaccine brands.

“There doesn’t seem to be much danger in mixing these vaccines, far as we know,” said Dr. Paul Sax, the clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston. “I don’t think we’re going to have definitive information about this yet for some time, but I strongly believe that the mRNA vaccines following the J&J vaccine will lead to excellent responses and a very high level of protection.”

In fact, while Sax doesn’t advocate patients resort to subterfuge to get boosters, he said it would be reasonable for those, like Caron, who got the J&J vaccine to begin with, to now get a second shot.

“We now have enough evidence that it’s less effective than the other two vaccines and that a second shot would be more useful than having just one shot,” Sax said. “So from a medical perspective, I can understand it. I don’t ever advise patients to lie.”

But at least one recent report suggests some ARE lying to get booster shots because they don’t meet the current criteria for getting one set forth by the FDA and CDC: 65 years or older with 6 or more months having elapsed since the initial course of vaccination, or anyone 18+ years with an underlying medical condition or who works or lives in a high-risk setting.

Sax said it’s not necessary for those who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to begin with and who are outside those categories to seek out a booster shot at this time because evidence shows those products continue to protect against severe illness and hospitalizations. But, down the line, he does see a time when two shots won’t be enough for anyone.

“What I think we’ll see, perhaps the optimal, initial approach to a COVID-19 vaccine, is actually three doses, not two,” Sax said. “And then we’ll have to decide on when to give a booster. It may be as infrequently as once every decade, like the tetanus vaccines, which would be great. Or it might be more frequent than that.”

One thing that also may change with future vaccinations against COVID-19 is the intervals between shots.

“We definitely have been seeing more breakthrough infections as the time since vaccination has elapsed,” Sax said. “One of the current thoughts is that the three-to-four week period between the two first vaccinations wasn’t sufficient for us to really prime our immune system and allow a full response to them. If that’s the case, the third dose should do the trick.”

Overall, Sax feels optimistic about the course of the pandemic, at least in the northeast.

“We’re in a much better place than we were a year ago,” he said. “Our hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. Our ability to prevent severe disease and hospitalization is really much, much stronger than it was.”

But there remains one more immediate shoe to potentially drop:

“What we’re all kind of waiting for is what happens in the wintertime,” Sax said. “Cold weather comes, people are indoors more, more viral transmission takes place. Will we be able to prevent what happened last winter, which was actually a surge of cases that was actually quite massive?”

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
cbs17

FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA was scheduled to hear debates from Moderna this week regarding their COVID-19 booster this week. The company was authorized to boost the immunocompromised a few months ago. They are now hoping to expand that. Ahead of its meeting, the FDA has published more information...
RALEIGH, NC
ksl.com

FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters

A licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, May 19. Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that Moderna had not met all of the agency's criteria to support the use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong. (Steven Senne, Associated Press) Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
Plumas County News

FDA Approves Booster Vaccine for Pfizer

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a single dose booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine only. Studies suggest that protection against the COVID-19 virus may decrease several months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. This lower effectiveness is likely due to a combination of waning immunity, the greater infectiousness of the Delta variant and changes in exposure to the virus.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Pfizer Biontech#Moderna And#Women S Hospital#J J
LehighValleyLive.com

Kids could start getting COVID vaccine in weeks, after Pfizer asks for FDA approval

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

CDC, FDA Discuss the Effectiveness of COVID-19 Boosters

A press conference with representatives from the agencies emphasized the effectiveness and likelihood of getting a third dose of the vaccine. As the COVID-19 conversation shifts, booster shots have become move to the forefront of the conversation. “There is some very good data to suggest that particularly in the oldest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
INDUSTRY
Effingham Radio

FDA To Discuss EUA For Moderna, J&J Boosters

An FDA advisory committee will meet this week to discuss emergency use authorization for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine boosters. The meetings will happen on Thursday and Friday. Currently, both vaccines have emergency use authorization for adults 18 and up. The committee will also look at data of...
INDUSTRY
wabcradio.com

FDA Regulators to Consider Moderna and J & J Covid-19 Booster Shots this Week

WASHINGTON (AP) — With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it’s their turn. Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week. On Thursday and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

FDA to debate Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA is getting ready to hear arguments for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine boosters later this week. So far, Pfizer is the furthest ahead in its booster authorization with the immunocompromised, people at high risk for infection and exposure are already allowed to get their third dose.
RALEIGH, NC
PBS NewsHour

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say clinical trial data support need for COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of FDA advisory meeting later this week

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are pushing to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters approved ahead of a key U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee meeting later this week. The two firms say that data in briefing documents, published on Tuesday by the FDA, show extra doses are needed. Moderna...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy