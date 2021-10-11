Mobile Devices without Batteries?

Elevate your tablet to a more ergonomic position with the FLEXTAND Tablet Stands. The collection ranges in height from 6″ to 48″ tall and can be used on a kitchen counter, a desk, or the floor while standing or exercising. They feature a flexible gooseneck that adjusts to your preferred orientation and optimal angle. Moreover, these stands create a convenient workspace and reduce body strain during long work sessions. Place your tablet or multiple phones on the silicone top to free up your hands for better tasks. The solid construction and stylish surface complement any environment and securely hold your electronic gadgets. With the included camera adapter, they convert into a streamlined tripod and come with an optional carrying case for your stand, tablet, and cables. Finally, they look cool, too! Overall, crafted with a minimalist, contemporary design, these stands are ones you’ll want to use daily and show off.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO