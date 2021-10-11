CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Devices without Batteries?

 4 days ago

From the people who brought you the batteryless Game Boy. Researchers have unveiled a ground-breaking system that allows electronic devices to run without batteries for "an infinite lifetime.".

Phone Arena

These T-Mobile devices will get Android 12

T-Mobile has shared a list of phones for which the Android 12 update is being developed currently. Last month, Google released the final Android 12 beta and leaked internal documents show that the company is all set to release the final version on October 4. The Mountain View giant's Pixel phones will probably be the first to get the new operating system.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to track an Amazon package on a computer or mobile device

You can track most Amazon packages from the Amazon website on your computer or via the mobile app. If the order is being shipped by Amazon's own Amazon Logistics, you can see the delivery on a live map on delivery day. If you want to track all your orders in...
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

Custom HID Devices in CircuitPython

HID stands for "Human Interface Device". Keyboards, mice, digitizer tablets, joysticks, and game controllers are all HID devices. CircuitPython can emulate three standard HID devices by default: mouse, keyboard and consumer control. These are described in more detail in CircuitPython Essentials Guide and the Customizing USB Devices Guide. All operating...
COMPUTERS
#Mobile Devices#Electronic Devices#Computer Engineers#Northwestern University#Batteries#Time
TrendHunter.com

Handheld Light Therapy Devices

The TOUCHBeauty REVIVE is a handheld skincare device that will work to greatly enhance the skin using a series of advanced technologies. The device is equipped with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology along with radio frequency (RF) and LED technology including red and infrared. These are all proven beauty technologies that can be used across the body to target different layers of the skin and reduce the appearance of imperfections in a noninvasive manner.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Throwable Smartphone Photography Devices

The Aer TYP (an acronym for Throw Your Phone) is an aerial photography solution for smartphone users looking to capture shots in an unexpected way that would otherwise render their device broken. The device works by being opened and having the smartphone placed within pressing record and tossing it high...
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

New catalyst helps combine fuel cell, battery into one device

A single device that both generates fuel and oxidant from water and, when a switch is flipped, converts the fuel and oxygen into electricity and water, has a host of benefits for terrestrial, space and military applications. From low environmental impact to high energy density, developing efficient unitized regenerative fuel cells, or URFCs as they are called, has been in researchers' sights for years now.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

How to Open Device Manager

There are plenty of reasons you might need to open Device Manager in Windows but usually, it's to troubleshoot some kind of problem with your computer's hardware. It doesn't matter if you're updating device drivers, adjusting system resources, finding Device Manager error codes, or even just checking in on a device's status—you'll need to open Device Manager before you can do any of it.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Fwupd 1.7 Adds Support for Logitech Devices with the Unified Battery Feature, More

Fwupd 1.7 adds support for Logitech devices supporting the Unified Battery feature, implements an interactive request to restart some Logitech DFU devices, adds support for more Coreboot-powered StarBook laptops and PixArt devices, and introduces support for installing the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) remote. This release also comes with FuCfuPayload...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

FLEXTAND Tablet Stands elevate your mobile devices and make you more comfortable

Elevate your tablet to a more ergonomic position with the FLEXTAND Tablet Stands. The collection ranges in height from 6″ to 48″ tall and can be used on a kitchen counter, a desk, or the floor while standing or exercising. They feature a flexible gooseneck that adjusts to your preferred orientation and optimal angle. Moreover, these stands create a convenient workspace and reduce body strain during long work sessions. Place your tablet or multiple phones on the silicone top to free up your hands for better tasks. The solid construction and stylish surface complement any environment and securely hold your electronic gadgets. With the included camera adapter, they convert into a streamlined tripod and come with an optional carrying case for your stand, tablet, and cables. Finally, they look cool, too! Overall, crafted with a minimalist, contemporary design, these stands are ones you’ll want to use daily and show off.
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox, PC, Mac and Mobile Devices

Razer Kaira X, a new budget-friendly wired gaming headset has been available. With a 3.5mm audio jack, it works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac and mobile devices. Razer Kaira X measures 6.23 x 7.53 x 3.55 inches and weighs ‎1.23 pounds. As shown in the images, the gaming headset delivers the same sleek, streamlined appearance design with Razer Kaira X Pro, plus optional colors: black and white.
CELL PHONES
blooloop.com

Sensape makes print come to life on mobile devices with WebAR

Sensape, a creator of unique immersive brand experiences, has developed a new web-based AR solution to enhance the brand world of clients across the globe. WebAR works with any browser, merging the analogue and the digital world on customer devices, without the need for an app download. This means that...
CELL PHONES
InfoQ.com

Mobile DevSecOps Is the Road to Mobile Security

Mobile apps live and operate in untrusted environments, yet they contain valuable data and everything they need to function is included within the app or easy to derive. The vast majority of mobile apps are very easy to compromise because a) they lack basic security features or b) security is implemented superficially and thus easy to bypass using freely available tools and basic reverse engineering techniques.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Google search introduces continuous scrolling on mobile devices

Today, Google announced the availability of continuous scrolling of search results on mobile devices. When you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load. This will make browsing search results more seamless for end users. This new continuous scrolling search experience is starting to gradually roll out today for most English searches on mobile in the U.S.
RECIPES
Benzinga

Energy Recovery Secures Award To Supply Ultra PX Devices To Battery Manufacturing Facility In China

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) received an award to supply its Ultra PX energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in China. Financial terms were not disclosed. Energy Recovery's Ultra PX helps manufacturing facilities to meet the demand for energy storage technologies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
noobfeed.com

Slender: The Arrival Haunts Mobile Devices Today

Today developer Blue Isle Studios has announced that Slender: The Arrival has arrived on mobile devices just in time for October. Veteran independent videogame developer Blue Isle Studios, announced today its cult-followed, critically acclaimed survival horror game Slender: The Arrival is now available on the App Store and Google Play for mobile devices. Now, nowhere is safe as players can experience the entire terrifying PC / console experience in the palm of their hand - just in time for Halloween.
VIDEO GAMES

