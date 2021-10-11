CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico program gives millions to victims of crime

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDOp6_0cOCeu7X00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year New Mexico’s Crime Victims Reparation Commission spends millions helping victims of violent crimes handle expenses. It also provides federal and state funds to victim support and assistance programs. The commission received more than 3,000 applications from victims and handed out around $2.2 million, according to CVRC’s 2021 annual report . The money pays for things like funerals, medical expenses, and lost wages.

Report: More than $2M paid out to crime victims in 2020-21

“For the last four fiscal years we’ve paid more for funerals than our counterparts nationwide and that attributes to the increased violence in our state,” said Frank Zubia, director for CVRC.

CVRC also administers money to 145 state-wide projects. More than $20 million went to programs like the Victims of Crime Act Assistance and Sexual Assault Service Program. That money comes from state and federal funding.

When it comes to money for crime victim reparations the commission has penalty assessments. This means if someone is convicted of a felony in New Mexico they pay $75 and if someone is convicted of a misdemeanor then they must pay $50. That money goes towards victims of crimes.

At the last legislative session the Fines and Fees Justice Center introduced three pieces of legislation that could impact CVRC funding.

One of those bills include SB 181. According to the organization, “SB 181 incorporates principles from New Mexico’s Court Rules on ability-to-pay and streamlines the ability-to-pay assessment, gives judicial discretion back to judges, requires payment plans in 30-day increments, expands the scope of community service activities, increases conversion rates for both community service and jail using the prevailing local minimum wage rate, limits the assessment of fees to once per case, and requires credit for presentence confinement”

Story continues below

CVRC doesn’t provide reparations for all crimes in New Mexico. There is a list of 18 eligible crimes , like aggravated assault, manslaughter, and human trafficking. The commission is also working to identify underserved crime victims that aren’t getting assistance because they cannot sign up for assistance due to things like broadband issues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Leland Hust asking to be moved to MDC

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a six-year-old Rio Rancho girl is asking to be moved from Sandoval to Bernalillo County. Leland Hust was found not guilty of murder in the killing of Ariana Jade Romeo. However, he is still behind bars as he can be retried on charges of child abuse […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Murder suspect found in NM turned over to Mexican authorities

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been sent back after being found in New Mexico. Border Patrol recently apprehended the 31-year-old near Santa Teresa and learned he has an outstanding warrant for homicide. Border Patrol did not identify the man or provide more information about the case but they […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Man found guilty of stabbing stranger at South Valley Albertsons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder trial ended with a guilty verdict Wednesday. A jury found Lucas Herron guilty of second-degree murder for killing a stranger at a South Valley Albertsons in 2018. Related coverage Trial begins for man accused of fatally stabbing stranger in South Valley Albertsons Trial set to begin for man charged in […]
SOUTH VALLEY, NM
KRQE News 13

High court orders murder suspect back into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has ordered a man accused of beating his wife to death to be locked up again, at least for now. A missed deadline for a detention hearing allowed 54-year-old Jerome Gutierrez to be released from custody on the grounds his rights to a speedy hearing had been violated. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Funerals#Reparations#Cvrc#Presentence
KRQE News 13

Farmington summit aimed at helping women in their careers

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The upcoming Four Corners Professional Women’s Summit is focused on helping women with their careers. The annual event held October 28 in Farmington is a place to network while also receiving training and development. Guest speakers include several local leaders and Christina Erteszek, who founded the successful Olga undergarments empire. “We want […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Some Albuquerque residents work to defeat stadium bond question

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of the Barelas and South Broadway neighborhoods held a protest on Wednesday morning against the proposed New Mexico United stadium. Members of the Stop the Stadium campaign have been going door-to-door encouraging people to vote no on the stadium bond. If voters approve the bond next month, the city will invest […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe seeking members for River Commission

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is accepting applications for four positions on the River Commission. They are an advisory group for the city on topics relating to the management of the Santa Fe River. It includes repairs and improvements to the river and arroyos. They are looking for people with an […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in vandalism of Alvarado Square building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tips from the community have led to the arrest of a suspect accused of firing gunshots in downtown Albuquerque and damaging the windows of the Bernalillo County Alvarado Square building. Noah Tapia has been charged with criminal damage to property, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Life-saving food allergy treatment comes to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s some good news for people with life-threatening food allergies in New Mexico. Patients who are being seen for food allergies have the opportunity to undergo oral immunotherapy treatment in Albuquerque.  “Our journey started when she was about 18 months old. I had made something with cashews and she started getting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Boy found safe in Mexico after nearly 2 years, father arrested

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the three-year-old boy found nearly two years after being kidnapped. New Mexico State Police announced Tuesday that Osiel Rico had been found safe. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rico was found safe in Guadalajara, Mexico last week. The boy was allegedly taken by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City investing in security officers for public parks, pools

Editor’s note below ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are getting a lot more security to help cut down on crime and make these spaces more welcoming for families. Part of that is a more than half-million-dollar investment for security guards. The parks director said it’s the first year in recent memory the city has hired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

950
Followers
284
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy