David Cutcliffe told the media Monday that he was going to turn up the heat in practice this week. Tuesday is the day Duke has its most physical practice, the one they call “Bloody Tuesday.” It’s also the day when a couple of players meet with the media immediately after practice. The practices are closed to the media, who are on the other side of a locked metal fence, guarded by a very nice retired Durham policeman named Mark.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO