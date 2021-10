It’s do-or-die time on The Voice, as everyone's rosters are filling up, and the coaches are searching for those last-second artists to round out the teams they will lead through the rest of Season 21. The competition has been fierce so far, and I’m not just talking about the on-stage talent. The coaches took the gloves off almost immediately, with Blake Shelton doing a lot of the instigating. While the self-proclaimed “jackass” has enjoyed some light-hearted hazing of rookie coach Ariana Grande, it’s the rivalry between Shelton and Kelly Clarkson that’s really amped up.

