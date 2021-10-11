CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Halfway Through Preseason Report and Josh Giddey Breakdown

By The Uncontested Podcast
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the crew breaks down the Thunder's performance through the first half of the preseason and looks into what could happen in the upcoming regular season.

Josh Giddey has looked spectacular through his first two preseason contests, doing a little bit of everything and flashing his triple-double potential.

Shortly after Oklahoma City drafted Giddey, they also selected Tre Mann in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. What can be expected of him during his rookie season?

There's quite a few interesting storylines to follow during the 2021-22 regular season, so The Uncontested team bets on what they think will happen. Which will come true?

