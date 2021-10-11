CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers coach absolves kicker Mason Crosby of some blame for end-of-game misses

By ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A day after Mason Crosby missed three potential game-winning field goals before finally sealing the victory on his fourth try, coach Matt LaFleur absolved the 37-year-old kicker of some of the blame. "I think there's just some things that we absolutely need to clean up just...

abcnews.go.com

