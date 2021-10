RingCentral, Inc. a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced new capabilities that will help organizations to bring together their preferred apps and services with a cloud-based business communications platform. The result is a solution customized to the specific needs of a company and its people working in a hybrid world. Making it easy to connect their preferred apps and services, these new enhancements include helping developers to build with RingCentral’s platform, as well as announcing a range of new Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partnerships.

