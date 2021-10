Both Ravens’ tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Ronnie Stanley have missed two consecutive practices and are questionable for Monday’s game against the Colts. John Harbaugh said that Villanueva’s injury is not anything serious, but did not comment on Stanley. Villanueva, the former Steelers’ tackle, has been abysmal to start the season, allowing 19 pressures through the first 4 weeks. Backup tackle Patrick Mekari has done a decent job so far filling in for Ronnie Stanley, but struggled against the Broncos, allowing 4 pressures and 2 sacks. Andre Smith did an almost impeccable job filling in for an injured Villanueva last Sunday, allowing just one pressure in relief.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO