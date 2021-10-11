CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suit: 2016 police shooting of 14-year-old wasn’t justified

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit says that a 14-year-old who was critically wounded in a 2016 St. Louis police shooting was unarmed and waiting to discuss a video-game trade with a friend when two officers began to chase him and opened fire. The suit’s contention that Tyron Edwards was unarmed contradicts what then-police Chief Sam Dotson’s said at the time of the shooting. Dotson said police shot the teen after he fired at them. Dotson also said police found the teen’s semiautomatic pistol at the scene. But Edwards’ lawyer, Jerryl Christmas, said there is “no dispute” that Edwards was unarmed, adding that DNA tests on the pistol from the scene weren’t a match to Edwards.

