Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back

The Ben Simmons saga has been quite a whirlwind for all parties involved. Ben Simmons hasn't shown up to camp thus far, and it is likely that he won't put on a Sixers uniform again. That has hurt his trade value, which makes his exit from Philadelphia more difficult. On the other hand, the 76ers have been getting offers for Ben Simmons, but they have held firm on their demands thus far, even asking for extravagant trade packages.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO