CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons could return to the Philadelphia 76ers. His representation and Sixers management and coach Doc Rivers are working toward a resolution of the guard’s holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star. The 25-year-old Australian still has $147 million and four years left on his contract. Rivers said he has not talked to Simmons during the holdout.

abc17news.com

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia: 'That's something that everybody wanted'

After a holdout that spanned the entirety of training camp and the first week-plus of preseason play, Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia to rejoin the 76ers on Monday night. There's still a ways to go for the two sides to bury the hatchet, but Simmons' return is at least a step in the right direction. After Philadelphia's preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid reacted positively to Simmons' return and spoke optimistically about where the two sides go from here.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons’ Reason For Returning To 76ers Revealed

The holdout in the City of Brotherly Love has officially come to an end. On Monday night, it was announced that Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo center to rejoin his teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Rich Paul Tried To Help The 76ers Get 5 Players Back For Ben Simmons, But Their Demands Were Too High

The Ben Simmons saga has been quite a whirlwind for all parties involved. Ben Simmons hasn't shown up to camp thus far, and it is likely that he won't put on a Sixers uniform again. That has hurt his trade value, which makes his exit from Philadelphia more difficult. On the other hand, the 76ers have been getting offers for Ben Simmons, but they have held firm on their demands thus far, even asking for extravagant trade packages.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

76ers Interested In Malcolm Brogdon In Ben Simmons Trade

The Ben Simmons trade rumors are one of the biggest headlines in the NBA and they are beginning to heat up once again. It sounds like the Philadelphia 76ers may be zeroing in on a team to trade their disgruntled All-Star to. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#Sixers#Australian
12up

The Ben Simmons drama isn't going away for the 76ers

For any Phildelphia 76ers fans holding out some hope that Ben Simmons will suit up for the team this upcoming season, it's looking less and less likely by the day. Simmons has asked for a trade and reports even state he won't report to training camp. Simmons' latest Twitter activity...
NBA
The Spun

76ers Reportedly Make Decision On Ben Simmons’ Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their 2021 training camp schedule with a media day on Monday. And just as he promised, three-time All Star Ben Simmons was no where to be found. Following his abysmal postseason performance this past season, Simmons demanded a trade away from the Philadelphia organization earlier...
NBA
CBS Philly

‘Get Him Out Of Here’: Sixers Fans React To Ben Simmons Showing Back Up To Philadelphia After Holdout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team. Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021 But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team. Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Won't play Monday

Simmons (not injury related) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Raptors, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports. Simmons didn't report to training camp in late September as he continues to insist that he won't appear in another game for the 76ers, so it's not very surprising to see him unavailable Monday. Tyrese Maxey will start at point guard against Toronto.
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: Multiple Teams 'Still Inquiring' About 76ers' Ben Simmons

With the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors just days away, the Ben Simmons kurfuffle appears to be worsening. The 25-year-old Simmons is reportedly steadfast in his desire to be moved and remains adamant he will not play for the 76ers again this season, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. He's already had an $8.25 million chunk of his contract withheld for not reporting to training camp and that number is expected to increase if he doesn't return this season.
NBA
talesbuzz.com

Ben Simmons close to returning to 76ers?

It was thought that Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons could potentially sit through the entire 2021-22 NBA season if the team didn’t grant his wish to be traded before or during the campaign. That may not be the case. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

What's the latest on the Ben Simmons trade rumors front? And why does the Sixers guard really want out?

After being fined for missing Philadelphia's preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night — a penalty of roughly $360,000 — Simmons' representation had another discussion with the players association in which it was reiterated they would be unable to recoup the money being deducted from the $8.25 million sitting in escrow, sources say, and it was communicated to the Sixers that these early fines were perhaps higher than they expected.
NBA
WHYY

Sixers get used to life at home without disgruntled Simmons

The Florida man who corralled a loose alligator into a recycling bin described his thought process on the hunt for the reptile like this:. “I’m not going to be Ben Simmons. I’m gonna get me this basket,” Eugene Bozzi said in a TV interview. Would you be surprised to learn...
NBA
Audacy

Report: Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia, Sixers 'want him back on the court'

It almost feels too surreal to say, but Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported earlier in the day that Simmons and agent Rich Paul had “progressed in talks” to bring the polarizing guard back to Philly, Simmons is back in Philadelphia and took a COVID-19 test. This does not mean a return is imminent, as Woj notes, but the team is “hopeful” they can begin the next steps of a return.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Ben Simmons Returns To Philadelphia To Rejoin 76ers

Things have rapidly progressed in the now-concluded standoff between the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. The two sides have seemingly been at a stalemate for weeks as Simmons requested a trade from the team, but the 76ers were waiting things out for a better deal. Philadelphia had a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy