CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge residents excited about first significant snow of the season

By Brandon Warren
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjvGW_0cOCccGR00

The first snow of the season hit many parts of the state, including Red Lodge. Some are clinging to the last remnants of summer while others are embracing the cold weather.

When asked about the snow, Donna Mae, a Red Lodge resident had this to say: “I really love it, I'm excited, I'm ready for this.”

Locals say that those who live in Red Lodge are always prepared for winter, but you still have to wonder where it came from.

“A week ago, it was 80 degrees so I'm just trying to acclimate,” said Meredith, a Red Lodge resident.

“I’m a little bit more excited than I usually am but I'm enjoying it. It was fall yesterday and winter today,” said Sarah, another Red Lodge resident.

Summer is Red Lodge’s busiest season, but winter still brings tourists to town with skiing only a few minutes away.

The snow provides people different ways to enjoy this outdoor community, and everyone has their favorite way to enjoy it.

“Skiing and it gets busy in town,” said Mae.

“I just like the peacefulness of it. Just watching the snow fall out the window and just observing and enjoying,” said Sarah.

“Just all the snow sports that we have here,” said Kristen, a Red Lodge resident.

Whether you want it to or not the first snow of the season makes it clear that winter is coming.

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Wind stays as persistent as a toddler in a toy store

Areas of light showers including rain or snow pellets are possible through Thursday evening. But the wind is the bigger and more persistent concern. Expect some clearing overnight with temperatures Friday morning 25 to 35 degrees over most of the area. Winds decrease with the setting sun. but re-develop Friday especially nearer the mountains west of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Lodge, MT
Q2 News

A dry and quiet stretch

We begin a stretch of calm, dry and warmer weather today (although daytime highs will remain below average through tomorrow) as high pressure settles in. Weak energy from the northwest will push a blanket of clouds across the area today, but we’ll stay dry. Snow will be possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Bighorns, though.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Decreasing clouds west, Snow east

The low that has brought us the rain and snow moves east across the Dakotas today, but there will still be enough moisture behind it for snow showers through this evening east of a line from Glasgow to Sheridan, WY. Fallon to Carter could receive 4-10” with gusts in excess of 40 mph, Custer to Powder River 1-4” with gusts up to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Q2 News

Hunters kill charging grizzly bear near Gardiner

A group of hunters in the backcountry east of Gardiner shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense on Oct. 3, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP). FWP said in a news release that the incident occurred as the hunters were processing a harvested elk near Bull Mountain during an early-season rifle hunt in Hunting District 316.
GARDINER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Fall#Winter Is Coming
Q2 News

Rain Then Snow, Will We See More?

Already saw some snowfall earlier today. We did see a break through the afternoon but expect the snow to pick back up later tonight through tomorrow. Overnight temperatures around freezing and below.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Rain, snow and chilly temperatures

A strong fall storm will drop temperatures and increase rain and snow Monday, Precipitation will become widespread by Monday night. Precipitation totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible in a large . Snow totals will range from near an inch in the lower elevations closer to the Dakotas to up to two feet in the mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Mild, could we see some snow?

It's a wetter day with temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Those showers will move out of the area by later Saturday afternoon and evening. Clear skies overnight with temperatures mainly in the 40s are expected. Could see some areas dip into the 30s.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

A Period Of Cooler And Wetter Conditions!

A cool day today with temperatures mainly in the 60s could see some low 70s in the eastern plains. Tonight through tomorrow morning could see the chance of some rain showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Rain now, but snow for some in the coming days

Rain is increasing across the area for Friday night and Saturday with accumulating mountain snow. Expect cooler temperatures Saturday with highs in the 50s. Pockets of some heavier rain are possible in areas east of Billings through Saturday afternoon, but overall conditions will dry out from west to east.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy