CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio finally dethroned as 'Jeopardy!' champion after 38 victories

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Matt Amodio 's "Jeopardy!" reign has come to an end.

His 38-game streak concluded Monday when the Yale computer science Ph.D. student and Ohio native came in third place. Jonathan Fisher, an actor hailing from Coral Gables, Florida, bested Amodio and competitor Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist residing in Nashville.

“Everybody's so smart and so competent that this could happen any game. And this time it did,” Amodio said in a statement following his loss.

At the first commercial break, Amodio sat comfortably with $7,400; Stephens and Fisher trailed with $2,200 and $1,200 respectively. Fisher started to gain on the champ when a Daily Double took him to $3,200. After the first round, Amodio still led the pack with $9,800, but his lead was thinning. Fisher had earned $4,000 and Stephens had accumulated a $2,400 pot.

"I have to say, within the context of Matt Amodio's winning streak, this is one of our closer games," host Mayim Bialik remarked.

'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio tops James Holzhauer's 32-day winning streak

Matt Amodio breaks $1M mark, the third person in 'Jeopardy!' history

He fell behind in the second round and went into Final "Jeopardy!" in last place with $10,600. Stephens, with $14,400, closely trailed Fisher, who'd racked up $14,600.

Amodio 's earnings further diminished when he incorrectly answered this Countries of the World clue: "Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps & the Danube; the Allies later divided it into 4 sectors."

The champ's submission of Poland cost him $5,000 and dropped his total to $5,600. Stephens correctly answered Austria, which bumped her to $28,799. Fisher also knew the answer, and his all-in wager took him to $29,200, making him the day's winner.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to watch you here," said Bialik, congratulating Amodio on his success before addressing viewers. "What a way to start the week!"

'Jeopardy!' season premiere: Matt Amodio continues winning streak, as ousted Mike Richards hosts

'I never endanger the game': 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio on his tactics for winning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEw8H_0cOCcTGm00
Jonathan Fisher, an actor and Florida native, replaced Matt Amodio as the "Jeopardy!" champion on Monday. Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

“I always wanted to be a 'Jeopardy!' champion, and I accomplished that,” Amodio said in his statement. “l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I'm going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Amodio's 38-game streak and winnings of $1,518,601 have solidified his place in the "Jeopardy!" Hall of Fame (at least for now.)

On Oct. 1, Amodio topped aggressive wagerer James Holzhauer's consecutive wins with his 33rd victory. He follows only GOAT Ken Jennings , the winner of 74 consecutive games. Amodio follows Jennings and Holzhauer in highest earnings of regular season play, a list Jennings tops with $2,520,700. Holzhauer trails about $60,000 with $2,462,216 in regular play winnings. Amodio sits in fourth place among highest all-time winnings, which includes tournament play – behind Brad Rutter ($4,938,426), Jennings ($4,370,700) and Holzhauer ($2,962,216). Amodio will have a chance to narrow those margins when he returns for the next Tournament of Champions.

'My most beloved friend': Alex Trebek's widow says husband was more than just 'some celebrity'

'There's no other job I would rather have': Mayim Bialik wants to host 'Jeopardy!' full-time

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Amodio finally dethroned as 'Jeopardy!' champion after 38 victories

Comments / 5

Related
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Sends Special Message to Matt Amodio as Historic Run Comes to an End

Following Matt Amodio‘s historic run on Jeopardy! finally coming to an end last night, game show legend Ken Jennings sent a special message to the former champion. The 30-year-old Yale Ph.D. student went on a lengthy win streak for the ages during recent months. His 38-game streak lasted so long it overlapped into two seasons and involved multiple hosts as the game show continued to look for a permanent host.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: When Can Audiences Expect Ken Jennings to Start Hosting?

Big news landed for “Jeopardy!” fans today. Fan favorite legend and former guest host Ken Jennings will join Mayim Bialik as a temporary guest host for the game show. The news broke on the official “Jeopardy!” website after reports from TMZ leaked it earlier today. Per the press release, Bialik will helm the episodes airing from Sept. 20 to Nov. 5. After that, Jennings will switch off with Bialik until the end of the calendar year. Sony Pictures Television hasn’t released any news yet on what comes afterward in 2022.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Brad Rutter
Deseret News

And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

As the quest for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host began last season, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years rotated through 16 guest hosts. Every single host sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the...
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' winner continues streak with big wager that even got Ken Jennings's attention

Matt Amodio’s meteoric rise in the Jeopardy! record books continued Monday. The contestant finished last week with his 33rd consecutive win, replacing James Holzauer as the second winningest player in the game’s history. He followed up that record-breaking performance by setting a new single-day money total, thanks to a very brave Final Jeopardy! wager.
HOBBIES
outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has a ‘Theory’ Matt Amodio’s Win Streak Will Continue

It’s too bad being punny can’t earn you extra points on Jeopardy!. If it could, Matt Amodio would only extend his winning streak that much further. As Amodio’s triumph on the beloved trivia game show continues, thousands of fans are rallying behind him, including co-host Mayim Bialik. Tomorrow is the first in which we’ll see Bialik and Amodio together on the Jeopardy! set, and from the looks of it, the two already have a great rapport.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Daily Double#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
The Week

Matt Amodio's stunning streak finally ends after 38 wins

We'll take "all good things must come to an end" for $1,000. Matt Amodio, a PhD student who has been on a historic Jeopardy! run, was finally defeated on Monday's episode, ending his streak after 38 wins. Contestant Jonathan Fisher was victorious, while Amodio came in third place. It was...
GAMBLING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

267K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy