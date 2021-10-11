CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Farm Share Partners With Local Artists To Use Color To Highlight Dark Issue Of Food Insecurity

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Farm Share is hoping to make its message of food insecurity a little more colorful, while also raising awareness.

Part of problem currently is the rising cost of living. It’s not just, housing, but food and transportation. This is why during the peak of the pandemic so many more people were leaning on food banks for help.

“One of the narratives that I think that’s starting to form is that people are seeing all these open jobs and saying why should I donate to a food bank?” Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley said.

New art lining the wall of a staircase at the warehouse. (CBS4)

Pre-pandemic, Farm Share estimates it gave out 97 million pounds of food in fiscal 2019. Then in 2020, that jumped to 137 million. Shelley said it’s not just the people out of work from the pandemic that struggle.

“You have your teachers, your football coaches, your neighbor who’s a nurse, they may be working two jobs and they still need to come to get food from foodbanks like Farm Share,” he said.

Now Farm Share along with artists at Murals Miami are working to elevate this message, by bringing colors to a dark issue. The team at Murals Miami helped to bring beauty to the walls of the warehouse, pay homage to farmers, and help brighten the environment for workers. The project was sponsored by Molina Healthcare.

“I believe if you’re working hard, at some point and time everyone is a starving artist,” Julian Gonzalez of Murals Miami said.

One of the new pieces created for Farm Share by Murals Miami artists. (CBS4)

Altogether, five murals went up. This happened at a time when food banks are still trying to adjust to pandemic shifts.

“So Farm Share is always in need of finances, to keep the operations going we’ve got to put fuel in the trucks, we’ve got to pay the employees,” Shelley explained.

The murals start here at the warehouse, but plans are to spread more art, and the message along with it, that people can help to win this problem.

andnowuknow.com

US Foods Announces Donation Worth More Than 240,000 Meals for Food Insecure Communities; David Works Shares

ROSEMONT, IL - At the food industry’s very core, we are looking to nourish the world. And, with food insecurity continuing to impact millions of people globally, the distribution of food to communities in need has never been more important. US Foods Holding Corp. is one operator attuned to this and is currently taking action for Feeding America® Hunger Action Month. The company will donate the equivalent of more than 240,000 meals to Feeding America, and more than $16,000 in product donations has been raised to aid six additional hunger-fighting organizations selected by the company’s Employee Resource Groups.
CHARITIES
Voice of OC

Costa Mesa’s New Craft Market Highlights Local Artists

The First United Methodist Church launched its new craft market on Saturday, Sept. 18 with vendors eager to share their handmade crafts and goods with OC residents. With the holiday season slowly approaching, the craft market is a simple one-stop shop to get one-of-a-kind gifts. Meeting the person who made your specific product and buying directly from them is a unique consumer experience that just isn’t possible in most stores or malls.
COSTA MESA, CA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Creekside Park Schools' Peanut Butter Drive Collects 12,138 lbs of Peanut Butter to Combat Local Food Insecurity in The Woodlands Area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Three TISD schools, Creekside Forest Elementary, Creekview Elementary and Creekside Park Junior High have held peanut butter drives to collect thousands of jars of peanut butter for the annual peanut butter drive held by The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in The Woodlands. For several years, The Cheesecake...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fox11online.com

Culinary arts students use locally grown food to create sustainable dishes

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Some Fox Valley Technical College students are preparing for a culinary throw down!. This weekend FVTC culinary arts students have a LSO Market Throw Down at Future Neenah Farmers Market. Local, Sustainable & Organic (LSO) is an elective class within the Culinary Arts associate degree program. It teaches all about fresh, local cooking.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
saportareport.com

Fighting food insecurity: Local co-ops help increase food access

Urban Recipe members gather every two weeks to help package and distribute the food, provided free-of-charge. (Photo courtesy of Urban Recipe) In two of the state’s most populous counties — Fulton and DeKalb — 11.3 percent and 10.5 percent of residents, respectively, are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to food. The issue is persistent in urban and rural areas throughout the state, according to 2019 data from Feeding America. However, local food cooperatives are looking to change that.
ATLANTA, GA
