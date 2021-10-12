CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman On Mobility Scooter Fatally Struck In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run; Suspect Arrested

By WCCO-TV Staff
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the hit-and-run death of a woman on her mobility scooter in north Minneapolis.

Police say the collision happened Monday at about 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Officers were nearby treating someone suffering from a drug overdose when a white SUV struck the woman as she rode across Broadway Avenue. The driver then fled the scene.

(credit: CBS)

First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later. Police found the SUV Tuesday morning on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested just before noon in St. Anthony. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.

Police say the overdose victim was brought to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.

Comments / 28

Belinda Walker
10d ago

wow are you people so insensitive, the heck with a cross walk, all lives matter, I pray that the person who did this turns themselves in, and you fast driver's Slow down!!

17
rrW
9d ago

Hit and run! What has happened that nobody stays at the scene to help the victims, nobody has the character to face up to what they did? Is it the new culture “prove that I did it “ I am a boy and I want to use the girls shower room”, you are law enforcement and always wrong, my kid would never do that! , my rights are more important than yours! America has lost its character and integrity!

2
Dexter Harrison
10d ago

Why don’t black people use crosswalks? Each time I see one of them scurry across the road, it’s not on a crosswalk.

