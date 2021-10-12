Woman On Mobility Scooter Fatally Struck In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run; Suspect Arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the hit-and-run death of a woman on her mobility scooter in north Minneapolis.
Police say the collision happened Monday at about 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Officers were nearby treating someone suffering from a drug overdose when a white SUV struck the woman as she rode across Broadway Avenue. The driver then fled the scene.
First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later. Police found the SUV Tuesday morning on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested just before noon in St. Anthony. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
Police say the overdose victim was brought to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.
