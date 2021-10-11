CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancestors of Billy Porter: Part One

By Christopher C. Child
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite shows of the last few years has been the FX Original Pose, chronicling the lives of LGBTQ people of color in the ballroom culture of New York City during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and ’90s. With its amazing cast of talented actors, one of my favorite characters was Pray Tell, portrayed by the actor Billy Porter, who is known for his earlier work in Kinky Boots and more recently as the fabulous godmother in a remake of Cinderella. With Pose ending its season earlier this year, and Porter releasing his memoir Unprotected this month, I decided to explore the actor’s ancestry and found two very different stories, certainly representative of the variety of the African American experience over the centuries.

CBS Pittsburgh

Billy Porter Speaks About Childhood Bullying, Abuse, Finding A Safe Haven On The Stage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He’s an actor, dancer, singer, director, and favorite son of Pittsburgh — and Billy Porter says he owes it all to dreaming the impossible. Porter has won an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony award, graduated from Pittsburgh’s CAPA and Carnegie Mellon University, but says he was bullied growing up, until he took the stage. “It was always the torment, like, having to go to school every day. ‘So, what’s gonna happen today?’ Until the fifth grade talent show. Then, all of a sudden, it was like, ‘Oh. Shoot. Well, let me sing, let keep singing...
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor In Florida Convinces Man To Get The COVID-19 Shot During “Genuine Back And Forth” At A Restaurant

Over the summer, Dr. Duane Mitchell just stopped by a restaurant in Gainesville, Florida to enjoy some dinner, just like everyone else there. However, what he did not predict would happen was that he would end up convincing a complete stranger to get vaccinated by the end of his meal while also finding a new friend as a result of their conversation!
Washington Post

A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated.

For about 10 weeks, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards lay buried in a Baton Rouge cemetery. For Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, that was far too long. “I would go out there and I would try to walk out to the graveside, and I just couldn’t make myself get out of the car. I just hated it,” she recalled in a radio interview on Monday. “So I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home.”
FMX 94.5

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
CBS News

SUV of mom and her 2 kids missing since 2002 found in Ohio River

Search crews pulled from the Ohio River in Indiana an SUV that belonged to an Ohio mother who along with her two children went missing nearly two decades ago, authorities said Friday. Side sonar scan technology led divers to the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder Thursday near Aurora in southeastern Indiana, Indiana...
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
William Monroe Trotter
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Little-Known History Of America’s Sundown Towns — Which Banned Black People After Dark

Known for excluding Black people and other minorities, sundown towns are historically all-white communities in the United States with extremely troubling pasts. For much of the 20th century, thousands of all-white American towns forbade Black people from being within the city limits after nightfall. These communities were known as “sundown towns” — both to residents and those passing through. And a lot of them were outside the South.
Distractify

It's "Goodbye Oregon, Hello Washington" for Tori and Zach Roloff

Oregon was the place Tori and Zach Roloff called home for years up until now that they’ve decided to relocate to Washington. The stars of Little People, Big World are making a BIG change in their life. Their decision to move is going to greatly impact their two children as well. Here’s what you should know about their family’s move from Oregon to Washington.
105.5 The Wolf

This One Connecticut Road is Considered the Scariest in the State

It's the time of year when we actually look for things to scare us, and according to some, there's one road in Connecticut that is considered the scariest in the state. You've probably driven down a dark and scary road at one point or another, and it can be pretty terrifying. Well there's one road in Connecticut that only those with ice in the veins drive down, and that road is Saw Mill City Road in Shelton.
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged with in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
KOLR10 News

Lawrence County family dedicates cemetery to ancestors

AURORA, Mo. — In 1858, the Old Settler’s and Indian Cemetery sat off of Lawrence County Road 2195. Today, it is know as the Samuel and Catherine Phariss memorial Cemetery. Descendants of the Phariss line were searching for their loved ones. Samuel was the son of an American Patriot. “They came from Virginia to Tennessee […]
americanancestors.org

Finding Anastasia

This tale began with a headline – “Fatally Stricken While in Bank” – in the Newport Daily News on 5 January 1965 that described the sudden demise of Anastasia Dwyer, age 76 [sic]. A reserved, quiet, unmarried woman, “Stacia” always came to family wakes and sat alone. My Newport Dwyer relatives, with roots in County Kerry, Ireland, assumed she belonged to our clan but did not know any details. Stacia’s death certificate presented the first of many puzzles, beginning with the names of her parents: father — Dwyer, Patrick later inserted, and mother Abbie Mahoney [sic]. Informant: Patrick Mack of Holbrook, Massachusetts. Who was he? It struck me as odd that none of the Newport Dwyers supplied that information. Stacia had lived with her mother, Abbie Dwyer, until the latter’s death in 1946. Abbie Dwyer’s death certificate indicated her maiden name was Sullivan, the names of her parents unknown. A death notice in the Newport Mercury offered no additional information, but her funeral notice disclosed Patrick Mack as one of her pallbearers.
James Logie

6 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Columbus, OH

Columbus is a city that offers a lot to many people. Many people have called the city home over the years, including some pretty famous ones. There is a decently long list to go through, but this will just be a quick look at some of the famous people who have called the city home at some point.
