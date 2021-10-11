CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Amodio's Jeopardy winning streak ends as second longest in show's history

By Derek Lawrence
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll historic runs must come to an end. And that's what happened Monday on Jeopardy, with reigning champ Matt Amodio finally being taken down after a 38-game winning streak. The loss to actor Jonathan Fisher, who barely beat out runner-up Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist, leaves Amodio second on the all-time consecutive wins list, behind Ken Jennings' 74. He also finishes with $1,518,601 in cash winnings, which puts him third in non-tournament money, about $1 million short of both James Holzhauser ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

ew.com

