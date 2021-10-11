Matt Amodio's Jeopardy winning streak ends as second longest in show's history

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.

