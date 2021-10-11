SJ Catholic Cemeteries announces new and improved garden permit program

The YLN is excited to announce that a brand-new catalog will launch for libraries across Yavapai County including Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, and more. The new catalog, set to launch on October 12th, will make it easier to find just what you’re looking for and treasures you didn’t even know you wanted. It has a bold, clean design that makes searching and browsing intuitive and fun. It has loads of great features you’ll love. The old catalog will be active through the end of the year, so you have plenty of time to try out the new catalog. We know you’ll love it.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO