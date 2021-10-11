SJ Catholic Cemeteries announces new and improved garden permit program
South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries is delighted to announce the expansion of the Garden Permit Program to a yearlong program. Paul Martin, Director of Cemeteries, states, “In an effort to be more flexible and provide greater service we have extended the Garden Permit to be a yearlong program!” What does this mean? First, the garden edging border that outlines three quarters of the headstone will remain throughout the year allowing families to place keepsake items and plant flowers within the garden. Second, South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries eliminated the requirement for families to remove any keepsake items from this bordered area. Prior to this change, the deadline had been October 1.thesunpapers.com
