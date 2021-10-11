CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about Philadelphia's plastic bag ban

By Ria Ellendula
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 1, Philadelphia’s long-awaited plastic bag ban went into effect — but noncompliant business won't face severe consequences just yet. The ban seeks to eliminate single-use plastic bags, bags made from blown film extrusion, and any paper bag that has less than 40% recycled content, according to 6abc. In order to assist with the transition, the city has deemed the next six months a grace period where businesses that use plastic bags will only receive a warning for noncompliance. Starting April 1, 2022, any business that uses plastic bags will be fined a minimum amount of $75, with repercussions potentially increasing with repeated offenses.

Comments / 8

Brandon
2d ago

Ban will not improve a thing, bring back 500++ homicides victims or make city safer.More people will go short distance to shop outside the city. Save 2% sales tax, $2. per pack of cigarettes, 10% on liquor and $.015 an ounce on sweetened beverages.

Reply(5)
6
Change2020
2d ago

let's ban opiates and homicides. what are people supposed to do when they go to the supermarket and they spend for $500 is very easily to spend these days as high and expensive as everything is

Reply
2
 

