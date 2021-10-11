What you need to know about Philadelphia's plastic bag ban

On Oct. 1, Philadelphia’s long-awaited plastic bag ban went into effect — but noncompliant business won't face severe consequences just yet. The ban seeks to eliminate single-use plastic bags, bags made from blown film extrusion, and any paper bag that has less than 40% recycled content, according to 6abc. In order to assist with the transition, the city has deemed the next six months a grace period where businesses that use plastic bags will only receive a warning for noncompliance. Starting April 1, 2022, any business that uses plastic bags will be fined a minimum amount of $75, with repercussions potentially increasing with repeated offenses.