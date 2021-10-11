CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Great Rayfield Wright Giving Back To The Community

By Keith Russell
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

WILLOW PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Squaw Creek Course saw some hoping to shoot low scores, but everyone determined to aim high with a bigger goal in mind at the Rayfield Wright Celebrity tournament.

The Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer says “when someone tells you you can’t do something, then, you can.”

It’s a message that resonates beyond Rayfield’s Hall of Fame and Cowboys Super Bowl ring as well as all the other memorabilia you can’t put a price on.

His former teammate, Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, says Rayfield “was the man. Now, he’s giving back to the community. What a blessing”.

That blessing includes the proceeds from the charity tournament to help support the Community Food Bank of Fort Worth as well as the first responders of Willow Park.

“It’s sad in our country that there are places where they’re unappreciated,” said Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss. “We’re very appreciative of our police and fire department and the job they do.”

Willow Park Police Chief Carrie West said of Wright: “You can’t buy that kind of love. That’s awesome.”

The City of Willow Park….a city of only around 7,000 people….small in size, but large in the spirit of giving.

Rayfield’s former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, Bob Lilly, describes giving back as “something you feel like you’ve accomplished and you’ve helped somebody.”

David Harrison, lead sponsor and CEO of Arrowhead Stairs and Trim, said of the annual event they help sponsor:  “That’s why we do it. That’s exactly why I do it….that everyone will see this and give a little bit.”

