‘Topping Out’ Event Marks Milestone at Cook Children’s Medical Center – Prosper
The last beam is in place at Cook Children’s Medical Center – Prosper, commencing the countdown for a grand opening in 2022. The pediatric health care system shared a ‘topping out’ video with the community to celebrate the much-anticipated milestone. Cook Children’s Health Care System first announced the move to build a second hospital on a 23-acre site in Prosper in 2019. Since then, Cook Children’s has opened primary and urgent care locations on the site, as well as a comprehensive outpatient specialty and surgery center.www.checkupnewsroom.com
