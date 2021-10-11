Wolf Pups Killed by Federal Agents Had Been Adopted by Idaho High School

A Florida mom thought the best place to store a gun while cleaning was her kindergarten son’s backpack. Now she might go to jail. Ariana Carroll, a 26-year-old mom in Venice, Florida, told police she was cleaning out her car when, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she threw a loaded handgun case into her son’s backpack. The child then discovered the gun while in class in May and alerted a teacher, who told a school police officer. Carroll said she forgot to take the gun, which has been reported stolen in 2019 by her boyfriend, out before her kid went to school. She was then charged with improper storage of a firearm, but in an apparent cycle of bad luck, she missed her Oct. 4 court date, leading to her arrest. She now faces a second charge for contempt of court, an action she says occurred after she mistook her Oct. 4 date for Oct. 11. She now faces her next court date for both charges on Nov. 4.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO