CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wolf Pups Killed by Federal Agents Had Been Adopted by Idaho High School

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight pups from a wolf pack tracked by Idaho high schoolers since 2003 were killed by agents with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, The Washington Post reported Monday. The pups were members of what has been dubbed the Timberline pack, a group of wolves adopted and followed by students from Timberline High School. Outrage followed the discovery, made by biologists who obtained a wolf “mortality list” after noticing the empty pack den this season.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Pups related to studied pack killed by the USDA in Idaho

Students at Timberline High School in Boise, Idaho, have been studying a group of wolves -- known as the Timberline wolf pack -- in a nearby national forest since 2003. But sometime in the spring, biologists who track the pack noticed its den was empty, which was unusual, said wolf conservationist Suzanne Asha Stone.
IDAHO STATE
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
bluemountaineagle.com

USDA stands by Wildlife Services' killing of wolf pups

SALEM — USDA has rejected environmentalists’ request that its Wildlife Services unit stop killing wolf pups on all public lands. The agency’s hunters and trappers in some states are called upon to cull wolf packs when they attack livestock, costing ranchers thousands of dollars. The environmentalists in an Aug. 4...
SALEM, OR
kmvt

Idaho Fish and Game to reimburse hunters for wolf kills

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game entered into an agreement with the Foundation of Wildlife Management to reimburse hunters for successful harvests of wolves across the Gem State. Since the species was removed from the endangered species act, Fish and Game have worked to monitor and control the wolf...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Backpacks Have Been Banned at These Idaho Schools

School safety is no laughing matter. Over the years, no matter your stance on guns--it seems that more and more safety measures have been put into place in order to avoid more incidents that may take the lives of innocent students, faculty, and staff. It doesn't matter what you believe in or who you voted for--safety in schools is so far above politics.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#Federal Agents#Wolves#Idaho High School#The Washington Post#Timberline High School
Idaho Only

This Idaho High School Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

Located in southeastern Idaho, Pocatello is one of the most historic cities in the Gem State. The area was first developed by fur trappers in the early 19th century and continued to see massive growth during the Gold Rush of the 1860s. It’s fair to say that Pocatello has an unbelievably rich history. In fact, […] The post This Idaho High School Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘Her palms are completely gone.’ Woman trying to save dog from Yellowstone hot spring has burns on 90% of her body

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
WYOMING STATE
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Florida Mom Charged for Sending Son to School With Loaded Gun

A Florida mom thought the best place to store a gun while cleaning was her kindergarten son’s backpack. Now she might go to jail. Ariana Carroll, a 26-year-old mom in Venice, Florida, told police she was cleaning out her car when, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she threw a loaded handgun case into her son’s backpack. The child then discovered the gun while in class in May and alerted a teacher, who told a school police officer. Carroll said she forgot to take the gun, which has been reported stolen in 2019 by her boyfriend, out before her kid went to school. She was then charged with improper storage of a firearm, but in an apparent cycle of bad luck, she missed her Oct. 4 court date, leading to her arrest. She now faces a second charge for contempt of court, an action she says occurred after she mistook her Oct. 4 date for Oct. 11. She now faces her next court date for both charges on Nov. 4.
FLORIDA STATE
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
97 Rock

Governor Inslee ‘Massively Frustrated’ and ‘Angry’ with Idaho COVID Patients

Governor Inslee says he is extremely frustrated and has anxiety over the impact on Washington state hospitals due to the rising rates of people in Idaho not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He recently appeared on MSNBC and spoke with anchor Geoff Bennett to discuss what he wishes the Governor of Idaho would do to stop the flow of COVID-19 patients coming to Washington to 'clog up my hospitals."
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy