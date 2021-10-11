Wolf Pups Killed by Federal Agents Had Been Adopted by Idaho High School
Eight pups from a wolf pack tracked by Idaho high schoolers since 2003 were killed by agents with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, The Washington Post reported Monday. The pups were members of what has been dubbed the Timberline pack, a group of wolves adopted and followed by students from Timberline High School. Outrage followed the discovery, made by biologists who obtained a wolf “mortality list” after noticing the empty pack den this season.www.thedailybeast.com
