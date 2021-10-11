‘Game of Codes’ unleashes new type of game on Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A new type of game kicked off at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte: video game coding.

The LendingTree Foundation partnered with Hornets Venom GT to hold the first Game of Codes event. 15 students across Charlotte were selected to attend a three-week long course on coding.

Monday night, the students showcased their creations to a panel of judges, including players and coaches of the Hornets Venom GT and local tech companies.

Fourth grade student Ethan Jones was one participant who created a video game called ‘Raining Cheetos’.

“It’s a bowl on the X coordinates on the bottom of the screen, and the Cheetos are falling from the Y coordinates downwards,” Jones said. “I am not creating a big game like Rocket League or Fortnite, but to me it’s pretty big.”

Organizers said the hope is to show kids the opportunities in the gaming industry.

“It’s so important for these kids to understand that tech doesn’t just mean video gaming. It can mean video game creation which can lead to other tech industry jobs. I think that’s why it’s so important to hold an event like this at the Spectrum Center, because while there is ten Hornets players on a court that play basketball, the Hornets are an even bigger organization which a ton of different techs jobs,” LendingTree Foundation organizer Chris Woodfolk.

Organizers say all participants were given a free ticket to an upcoming Hornets game.

