Letters: Oil drilling | Water priorities | Freedoms eroding | Equitable education | Crack down on PG&E

We couldn’t agree more with your October 5 editorial, “State must take control of its water future.” All Californians, urban residents, rural communities, businesses and farms, have robustly responded to the need for conservation at every turn. Farmers alone have decreased water usage by double digits since 1980. It’s time for our representatives at both the state and federal level to step up and take actions needed to secure our water future. Climate scientists have told us to expect wetter wet years and drier dry ones. Without additional storage for both surface and groundwater we will continue to see those wet years wash out to sea. Two opportunities exist that could get things moving in the right direction. California voters approved $7.5 billion for water storage projects during the last drought back in 2014. Seven years later, no significant projects have been built and we’re again facing water rationing because of bureaucratic stalling. Secondly, Congress needs to pass the bi-partisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate with support from both sides of the aisle.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO