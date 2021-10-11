CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Oil drilling | Water priorities | Freedoms eroding | Equitable education | Crack down on PG&E

By Letters To The Editor
Re. “California needs permanent ban on coast drilling,” Page A6, Oct. 6:. So, approximately 16,400 birds died due to coastal oil spill accidents since 1969, according to the cited incidents, aye? How does that compare to the thousands of birds slaughtered each year by our California wind farms? Let me tell you: It doesn’t.

