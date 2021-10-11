Sheriff investigating fatal shooting of man by estranged wife at Conroe home
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting in Conroe that resulted in a man dead at the hands of his estranged wife. At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call in the 11000 block of Heritage Ranch Road. The caller told the dispatcher she shot her husband during an assault, according to the sheriff’s office.www.houstonchronicle.com
