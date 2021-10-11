CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

WATCH: Wichita Falls League of Women Voters host City Council candidate forum

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWn5a_0cOCZXpd00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls League of Women Voters is hosting a City Council candidate forum at 6:30 in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers.

Candidates have the opportunity to state their platforms and will be asked questions related to the office they are seeking.

Monday night’s forum will feature candidates running for Wichita Falls City Council At-Large, Council District 1 and Council District 2 seats.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Kirby MS principal presents plan to School Board to improve academic ratings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before 2020, Kirby Middle School performed poorly in academic ratings four years in a row. Sparking a warning from the Texas Education Agency that if improvements weren’t made, the state would take over the district or close Kirby. However, because the T.E.A. didn’t give school accountability ratings during the pandemic, Kirby […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

618
Followers
391
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy