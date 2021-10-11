WATCH: Wichita Falls League of Women Voters host City Council candidate forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls League of Women Voters is hosting a City Council candidate forum at 6:30 in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers.

Candidates have the opportunity to state their platforms and will be asked questions related to the office they are seeking.

Monday night’s forum will feature candidates running for Wichita Falls City Council At-Large, Council District 1 and Council District 2 seats.

