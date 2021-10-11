CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highlands Ranch, CO

STEM School Highlands Ranch Met With Criticism For Delay On Mask Exemption Order

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents at STEM School Highlands Ranch challenged the administration on Monday when they were initially told in the morning their students could not enter class without a mask. The Douglas County Health Department approved a new public order allowing families to receive exemptions from mask requirements on Friday for physical or mental health reasons.

“The teachers should not have any decision-making power over the health of our children,” said Amity Wicks, a parent of two students at the school. “This is an issue of about personal liberty, this is an issue about bodily autonomy, this is an issue about parental rights.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iuMJ_0cOCZWwu00

(credit: CBS)

Wicks was joined by another family when she spoke to school leaders, recording the meeting and sharing the video with CBS4. The three students were eventually allowed to start their day without masks, but administrators explained they hoped for more time to review the health order.

“What we’re asking of our families is to let us get through this week, right before fall break,” Nicole Bostel told CBS4 on Monday. Bostel is the director of communications for STEM School. “Allow us to survey our teachers, our students, our families, collect all that data so that when we come back from fall break, we’re all on the same page.”

Wick met with the high school director, the school’s compliance director, and the executive director of STEM School. She said the school previously followed other public health orders so she could not understand the delay with this new policy. The school said it was sorting out conflicting guidance, as it still believed it was under the jurisdiction of Tri-County Health. It also felt that a Friday afternoon decision would be difficult to implement over a weekend.

“It’s a lot to make that change from one day to the next,” Bostel said.

Douglas County School District issued guidance over the weekend explaining it would allow exemptions under the new public health order. Students at other schools said they barely noticed the change on campus.

“It was pretty much the same, it wasn’t too much of a difference, just some people didn’t have a mask on,” one student said off campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ev4c0_0cOCZWwu00

(credit: CBS)

Other students said it did encourage more students to take off their mask, whether they filed an exemption or not. STEM School answers to its own advisory board as a charter school and can act independently from the district on some issues. Bostel said the school does follow the guidance of the school district the vast majority of the time.

“If you don’t get an exemption form, you don’t have to wear one, so I think everyone’s kind of just not wearing one,” another student said during their lunch away from school.

School leaders did send out a notice informing parents masks would still be required this week, explaining in part that the school dress code during the pandemic. Students will be off Friday for parent-teacher conferences so the school wanted four days with masks required before a full week off.

Teacher input was important to leaders as they have navigated constantly changing guidelines in their classrooms, including on masks just this school year.

“It’s difficult for us to make a quick change like this without having a lot of answers,” Bostel said.

Parents like Wick say their input should take priority and now the law is on their side. She did not accept the explanation about dress code either. A member of the Douglas County Board of Health told CBS4 on Monday they expected the new order to take effect immediately and if the entire school district could turnaround the policy over the weekend, STEM School should have been able to as well.

“I want my kids to grow up knowing their parents fought for their liberty,” Wick said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

CU Denver Teacher Sues After University Bans Her From Campus Over Rumor She Has COVID

DENVER (CBS4)– A teacher at CU Denver is suing the university after, she says, it barred her from campus over a rumor that she had COVID-19. Executive Director of National History Day Colorado, Celeste Archer, was a week away from the program’s annual showcase at CU Denver when her boss forwarded her an email from the Department of Occupational Health saying she couldn’t return to work until she was cleared for COVID-19. (credit: CBS) Archer says she immediately called to say there had been a mistake. “I’m vaccinated. I’ve taken every precaution… I don’t know what you’re talking about. She said that somebody...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Privately Get That Vaccine’: Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get COVID Vaccine In Secret To Avoid Pressure

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis urged those who are feeling pressure to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine from their loved ones or friends to get the vaccine anyway and keep it secret. On Wednesday, Polis talked about the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado.(Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) “A spouse, a parent you live with who doesn’t want to get it, is against it… you can still privately get that vaccine without your partner knowing if that’s what keeps the harmony in the family and you are protecting yourself,” said Polis. Colorado health officials said there is concern that people are not getting vaccinated because of misinformation surrounding the vaccine and may pressure those around them. (credit: CBS) A total of 72% of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado are among unvaccinated individuals and 77% of individuals who are currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

More Than 30 Denver First Responders Face Disciplinary Action For Vaccinate Mandate

DENVER (CBS4) – Information from Denver’s website shows four employees in the Denver Police Department face disciplinary hearings for not complying with the city’s vaccine mandate; 15 police department employees have resigned or retired out of 1,500 people. Among the Denver Sheriff’s Department, 21 people face disciplinary hearings; seven have retired or resigned. Six members of the Denver Fire Department face hearings and five others have retired or resigned. In September, a judge dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. Under Denver’s public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers must show proof that they are vaccinated by Sept. 30. City workers face dismissal for noncompliance.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CU Aerospace Engineers Launch Rockets Built By Students At Windsor High School

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Windsor High School in northern Colorado were given the opportunity to combine rocket science with studying altitudes and velocities. Students at WHS teamed up with CU-Boulder Aerospace Engineering’s Matt Rhode to study physics through rocket launches. (credit: Weld RE-4 School District) Students in Steve Cline’s Robotics class, part of the Weld RE-4 District, built and coded the Data Acquisition Units (DAQ) that were put in the rockets. The rockets were built by students in Brian Ash’s AP Physics class. (credit: Weld RE-4 School District) Thanks to CU’s Community Outreach and Engagement Program students were able to watch their projects launch into the skies of Weld County. (credit: Weld RE-4 School District) After the launches students accessed the data collected in the rockets. Students were able to review the altitude and speed of the rockets during the project. (credit: Weld RE-4 School District)
WINDSOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlands Ranch, CO
Health
County
Douglas County, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Highlands Ranch, CO
Education
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
Douglas County, CO
Health
Douglas County, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Health
CBS Denver

Weekly COVID-19 Testing To Be Required For JeffCo Employees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, weekly testing will soon be a requirement for thousands of county and municipal employees within Jefferson County. The new public health order was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Health on Monday.  It goes into effect Nov. 1. (credit: CBS) “These measures, such as testing, the mask order that we put in place prior for county and municipal government buildings are proven strategies to help reduce the spread,” said Greg Deranleau, President of the Board of Health. The order does not apply to employees who work from home 100% of the time....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Scary’: Gov. Jared Polis Describes Increase In COVID Patients Hospitalized In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is using some strong language to describe the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado. Across the state, there are 964 patients in hospitals, down slightly from Tuesday. That’s a level not seen since early January. (credit: CBS) A doctor from Children’s Hospital Colorado also discussed the Delta variant’s impact on children who continue to account for the most new cases of COVID-19 in the state. “The highly contagious Delta variant has changed the calculus for risk to children considerably,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary with Children’s Hospital. “It’s so contagious that in the next several months...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Families Share Process Of How New Legal ‘Green Funerals’ Work

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Less than a month after Colorado became the second state to legalize body composting as a funeral service, interest continues to grow in alternative options for families looking to leave their loved ones at peace with the earth in an environmentally conscious method. “It just felt really right for me and for my son Graham,” said Michele Bourgeois, the mother of Graham Hebert. Her son died at the beginning of the year. “He transitioned in water, he loved water, it felt very gentle to me.” He fell through Blue Heron Lake on New Year’s Day. Family and friends...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘Significant’ COVID Outbreak Reported At Jefferson County Jail

(CBS4) – Dozens of inmates and deputies at the Jefferson County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, and one inmate is hospitalized in what a department spokesperson terms a “significant” outbreak. (credit: CBS) Karlyn Tilley, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said as of Wednesday morning, 42 inmates have tested positive for COVID and a 43rd inmate with COVID has been hospitalized. Tilley said she was not sure if the inmate was hospitalized due to COVID or another health issue. Eight detention deputies have also tested positive and four other deputies are awaiting test results, said Tilley. Another 45 inmates are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#High School#Exemptions#Stem School#Cbs4
CBS Denver

History Colorado Speaker Series Features Gitanjali Rao, Inspiring Teen Who’s Changing The World

DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado is exploring how Bold Women. Change History. in a speaker series. In October, the series featured 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao. She spoke about her passion for innovation and change making. CBS4’s Michelle Griego hosted the evening, and got to talk with Rao. (credit CBS) “The future is what we make it,” Rao told the audience gathered at the History Colorado Center in Denver. This high school student is a scientist, inventor, innovator and educator. Rao has invented a test that detects lead in water faster than anything on the market. She’s developed an app that flags bullying and created...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Plans Expanded To Include Gender Affirmation Treatments

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials announced an expansion to the state’s health plans on Tuesday. The expansions will focus on mental health and pain management. (credit: CBS) That includes making sure that gender affirmation treatments are an essential benefit. That’s something that is a first in the U.S. “For too long, transgender people have faced barriers that made it difficult to access doctors, affordable coverage and medical treatments,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Gender-affirming care can be life-saving.” The new rules also address the opioid crisis by looking at how the medications are prescribed and considering alternatives to address pain as a mental health crisis.
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Domestic Violence Investigator In Denver Helping ‘Springboard’ Cases Against Abusers

DENVER (CBS4) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and in Denver domestic violence cases are on the rise. According to the Denver Police Department, police officers have responded to more domestic violence calls during the coronavirus pandemic. Police records show more than 13,700 domestic violence calls were made in 2019. That number jumped to more than 15,000 in 2020. So far this year, Denver police have answered more than 11,000 calls. In turn, many of those cases land on the desk of the district attorney. (credit: CBS) “Each day we get anywhere from five to 10 domestic violence cases,” Maggie...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

King Soopers Shooting Suspect Will Get A Second Mental Health Evaluation

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 22-year-old man charged in the deadly shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder will get a second mental health evaluation. That’s after doctors have said Ahmad Alissa is incompetent to stand trial. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom on May 25. (credit: CBS) Ahmad Alissa faces more than 60 charges, including 10 counts of first degree murder in the deadly shooting in March. Prosecutors disagreed with the first incompetency ruling and the judge granted their request for a second one.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Young Group Of Coloradans Create App Called Chamba To Help Latinos Find Work In Colorado

(CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans lost their jobs during the pandemic and many people are still out of work. This need prompted a young group of Colorado Latinos to develop an app called Chamba, that bridges language barriers between workers to employers. Chamba is an employment app geared towards helping Latinos find work. The word Chamba is Spanish slang for “work.” Diego Montemayor, the CEO and co-founder of the company, said a lack of job platforms for Spanish speakers is what prompted them to create the app, and the pandemic highlighted that. “We saw a huge disconnect between our community, and just...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hospital Patient In Denver Shares Story Of 20-Hour-Long Wait For Room

DENVER (CBS4) – As the pandemic wears on, hospitals are filling up fast. A normal visit to an emergency room can mean hours of waiting before being admitted to a hospital room. Jack Stone had the misfortune of a high fever with pneumonia. So he came to Swedish Hospital last Saturday to the emergency room. There, he says, he waited 20 hours before he could be admitted into in a room. “They are overworked. They are really stressed because of all the people coming into the hospital it’s crazy,” Stone said. (credit: CBS) To be sure, not all hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, but...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Northglenn Community Hosts Resource Fair For Afghan Refugees: ‘It Takes Human Touch’

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday, several community members in Northglenn came together to provide resources to the Afghan refugees who recently arrived in Colorado. From 2p.m. to 6p.m., Masjid Ikhlas, the Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center held a “Refugee Resource Day” to help families with food, clothing, COVID-19 vaccines and other resources. Ihsan Riahi, the mosque outreach director, said it’s all about creating allies and spreading positivity. He said it really is the community coming together to provide resources, like they did on Saturday, that helps these families make it through. (credit: CBS) “It sends a message to them and that message will...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Demonstrators Gather In Idaho Springs To Protest Excessive Force By Police

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of people protested against police brutality and excessive force in Idaho Springs on Saturday morning. The group held signs stating “Justice for victims of ISPD.” (credit: CBS) Recently, a former officer of the Idaho Springs Police Department was hit with a lawsuit filed by a man who is deaf. Brady Mistic says two officers tackled him to the ground and tased him for allegedly running a stop sign in 2019. Mistic says he cannot read lips and communicates through sign language and/or written communication. He says he was trying to communicate with the officers. He was later hospitalized. (credit: CBS) One of those officers was Nicholas Hanning. He and the other officer claim they didn’t know he was deaf. Hanning is at the center of another controversial arrest in May of 2021. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) A 75-year-old man, Michael Clark, was tased after police responded to his apartment. As they arrived at his home, Clark was armed with a sword-like weapon, but put it down before he was tased, a lawsuit states. Hanning was later fired after that incident.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy