Stuck In Nintendo Switch OLED Preorder Purgatory At Walmart? You’re Not Alone

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder different circumstances, I might be writing to tell you my impressions of Nintendo’s retooled Switch OLED, with its upgraded display and twice the built-in storage as the launch model (as well as the small revision that came after it with longer battery life). Instead, I find myself stuck in preorder purgatory, sent there by Walmart, which has yet to ship the Switch OLED I ordered back on July 16, 2021. This probably won’t come as any consolation, but if you’re in preorder purgatory too, you’re far from alone. Who brought the snacks?

