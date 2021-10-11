Stuck In Nintendo Switch OLED Preorder Purgatory At Walmart? You’re Not Alone
Under different circumstances, I might be writing to tell you my impressions of Nintendo’s retooled Switch OLED, with its upgraded display and twice the built-in storage as the launch model (as well as the small revision that came after it with longer battery life). Instead, I find myself stuck in preorder purgatory, sent there by Walmart, which has yet to ship the Switch OLED I ordered back on July 16, 2021. This probably won’t come as any consolation, but if you’re in preorder purgatory too, you’re far from alone. Who brought the snacks?hothardware.com
