Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/11): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtD3k_0cOCZTIj00

Idaho hospitals remain in a crisis situation. While COVID-19 patients are taking up fewer beds, it’s not because fewer of them are being admitted to the hospital, data show.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID-related ICU hospitalizations in Idaho declined an average of about 7% over the past week, according to an Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal data.

Health officials, and frontline health care workers, told the Sun this week that they suspect the reduction in hospitalizations stems, at least in part, from a record number of COVID-19 deaths.

Idaho reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the same number of deaths that New York reported Friday. Idaho’s population is about 1.84 million; New York’s population is about 19.5 million.

Idaho remains under the last-resort “crisis standards of care” declaration from the surge of COVID-19 cases on top of the usual kinds of serious ailments and injuries.

Meanwhile, hospital systems and health care providers are giving as many infusions as they can of monoclonal antibody treatments to try to keep high-risk patients out of the hospital. While those infusions can help a person’s immune system fight the coronavirus, they’re not as effective and as easy to access as COVID-19 vaccines.

Pharmaceutical companies are not paying us or health care organizations to promote the vaccine. Our mission is to help keep Idahoans safe and healthy so our children can stay in school, our economy can thrive, and our hospitals and healthcare systems can maintain capacity to treat everyone who needs care. We do not want anyone to feel the effects of COVID-19, because they can be devastating. We want to help protect you, your family, and your community.

– Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen at dhwblog.com, Oct. 8, 2021

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Sunday, Oct. 10 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 672 (previous day: 680) which is 27% (previous day: 27.2%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 176 (previous day: 174)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 6 (previous day: 6)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 89 (previous day: 90)
  • Rolling 7-day average of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients, by age:
    Children: 1 (previous day’s rolling average: 1)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 1)
    20s: 3 (previous: 2)
    30s: 6 (previous: 6)
    40s: 10 (previous: 9)
    50s: 13 (previous: 13)
    60s: 18 (previous: 18)
    70s: 22 (previous: 21)
    80+: 13 (previous: 14)
    age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 19 (previous day: 19)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 21 (previous day: 22)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data, which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to get the numbers as close as possible to being accurate; for example, it reduces the risk of hospitalizations appearing to plummet if a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

