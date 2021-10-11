CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva, RB Ty’Son Williams active vs. Colts; RB Le’Veon Bell remains on practice squad

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and running back Ty’Son Williams are active for Monday night’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Villanueva will play after exiting last week’s victory over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday and was a limited participant Saturday.

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about the seriousness of Villanueva’s injury on Thursday, he said, “it’s not serious by any stretch.”

Williams returns to the backfield after being a healthy scratch against the Broncos. Meanwhile, running back Le’Veon Bell was not promoted from the practice squad after rushing for 11 yards on four carries versus Denver.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin will be making his season debut after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 because of a hamstring injury. Boykin, along with rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, returned to practice on Sept. 29.

Boykin’s return gives the Ravens depth at wideout, providing quarterback Lamar Jackson a big target across the middle and a solid blocker. Last season, the former third-round pick had 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington is also active.

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury, while safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) are also inactive. Elliott did not play against Denver and was a limited participant in practice this week. Both were listed as questionable. Rookie safety Brandon Stephens is expected to start at safety.

For the Colts, defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jordan Wilkins (illness), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), defensive tackle Khalil Davis, quarterback Jacob Eason and defensive end Isaac Rochell are listed as inactive. Safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) is active after being listed as questionable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens, 'very impressed' with Le'Veon Bell, promote RB from practice squad

DENVER -- The Baltimore Ravens will have a Pro Bowl backfield on Sunday, albeit the one from six years ago. Running back Le'Veon Bell was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, a day before the Ravens' game at the unbeaten Denver Broncos. Bell, 29, joins a crowded backfield that already has Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, all of whom reached the Pro Bowl at some point from 2014 to 2017.
NFL
thegreyhound.org

Controversy brews in the Ravens win over the Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 in a late afternoon game on Sunday. The talk of the game, though, was in the final three seconds. Normally, the winning team’s quarterback kneels to run out the clock if they have possession, but Baltimore instead decided to run the ball because they wanted to tie the NFL record of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Ravens final score, results: Lamar Jackson propels Ravens to OT win on 'Monday Night Football'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 31-25 comeback victory against the Colts. Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews on three consecutive drives to help propel Baltimore to a 4-1 start. Jackson completed 37 passes for a single-game record of 442 yards with four passing touchdowns and a fumble. The 24-year-old also led the Ravens with 62 rushing yards on 14 carries. Mark Andrews totaled 147 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Insider: Even while asking for trade, Colts RB Marlon Mack remains a model teammate

INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack has been through hell the past year and a half. A torn Achilles tendon in the 2020 season opener robbed Mack of the big-money contract he’d earned with back-to-back big seasons in a Colts uniform, forced him to take a one-year, $2 million deal to return to Indianapolis despite Jonathan Taylor’s breakout rookie season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens LT Alejandro Villanueva leaves game vs. Broncos with knee injury

Ravens starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury during the third quarter. After the game, a 23-7 Ravens win, coach John Harbaugh said Villanueva’s injury is “nothing serious,” just some soreness. Villanueva did not practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday while dealing with a knee injury. ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Brandon Stephens
chatsports.com

Ravens activate RB Le’Veon Bell, place Derek Wolfe placed on injured reserve

It appears Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell will make his debut against the Denver Broncos (3-0), as the Ravens (2-1) announced he’s been activated for Sunday’s game. We have activated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith from the practice squad. We have placed DE Derek Wolfe...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About RB Le’Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens will go only as far as their rushing attack takes them. Le’Veon Bell could end up playing a key role on offense in coming weeks. The Ravens lost both J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries during the preseason. The Ravens, in need of proven backs, went out and added the veteran Bell.
NFL
On3.com

Ravens make roster decision on Le'Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens will have a new running back in the mix Sunday: Le’Veon Bell has been elevated from the practice squad. Bell joins Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman as eligible running backs to play against the Broncos, though it remains to be seen if any will be declared inactive before the game. The Ravens have also elevated defensive back Kevon Seymour from the practice squad.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Top Ravens RBs to Roster: Latavius Murray, Ty’Son Williams, Le’Veon Bell, or Devonta Freeman?

Heading into tonight’s contest against the Colts, the Ravens appear to have finally settled on a bell cow running back. Latavius Murray has scored in three of the last four games and appears poised (along with Lamar Jackson) to anchor Baltimore’s rushing attack. But Murray is not a long-term solution — and Ty’Son Williams, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman clutter the matter. Here’s why you should sell high on one specific Ravens RB as soon as possible in your fantasy football leagues.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rb Ty Son Williams#The Indianapolis Colts#The Denver Broncos
chatsports.com

Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Has 'A Shot' to Make Ravens Debut vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens could be adding a former All-Pro to their backfield. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, "there's a shot" that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell is elevated from Baltimore's practice squad and active for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. This article will be updated to...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Ravens Elevate RB Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell‘s Ravens debut could be coming soon. The team elevated the former All-Pro running back to its active roster Saturday, doing so while placing Derek Wolfe on IR. Amid a brutal run of injuries at running back, the Ravens worked out Bell shortly before Week 1 and signed him...
NFL
Yardbarker

Le'Veon Bell could debut for Ravens in Week 4 against Broncos?

Bell has been on Baltimore's practice squad, but Garafolo notes there's a high chance that will change this weekend. Still, Bell will be competing for playing time alongside Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Ty'Son Williams. The Ravens signed Bell this season after J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were ruled out...
NFL
numberfire.com

Ravens' Ty'Son Williams inactive for Week 4

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams is inactive for Week 4's game against the Denver Broncos. Williams will be inactive for Week 4's clash with Denver as the Ravens make him a healthy scratch. Latavius Murray is expected to lead Baltimore's backfield against the Broncos. numberFire's models project Murray for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Spartans in the NFL: Le’Veon Bell back in uniform for the Ravens

EAST LANSING – After a September spent off of an active roster, former first-team All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was back in uniform on Sunday. Bell played his first game with the Ravens on Sunday after being called up from the practice squad the day before. He was on the field for 20 offensive snaps, recording four carries for 11 yards in Baltimore’s 23-7 win over the Broncos.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Roster Moves Prior to Heading to Denver: RB Bell Activated & DE Wolfe to IR

The Baltimore Ravens made a handful of roster moves prior to boarding their charter for Denver in advance for their week four meeting at the Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m. However, the wait continues for their first-round receiver. The moves did not involved wide receivers Rashod Bateman or Miles Boykin. Both will remain on the injured reserve list. They have two more weeks of practice remaining before any roster decisions need to be made with them. Bateman (groin) and Boykin (hamstring) made their return to practice on Wednesday from their training camp injuries.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy