Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva, RB Ty’Son Williams active vs. Colts; RB Le’Veon Bell remains on practice squad

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and running back Ty’Son Williams are active for Monday night’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Villanueva will play after exiting last week’s victory over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday and was a limited participant Saturday.

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about the seriousness of Villanueva’s injury on Thursday, he said, “it’s not serious by any stretch.”

Williams returns to the backfield after being a healthy scratch against the Broncos. Meanwhile, running back Le’Veon Bell was not promoted from the practice squad after rushing for 11 yards on four carries versus Denver.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin will be making his season debut after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 because of a hamstring injury. Boykin, along with rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, returned to practice on Sept. 29.

Boykin’s return gives the Ravens depth at wideout, providing quarterback Lamar Jackson a big target across the middle and a solid blocker. Last season, the former third-round pick had 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington is also active.

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury, while safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) are also inactive. Elliott did not play against Denver and was a limited participant in practice this week. Both were listed as questionable. Rookie safety Brandon Stephens is expected to start at safety.

For the Colts, defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jordan Wilkins (illness), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), defensive tackle Khalil Davis, quarterback Jacob Eason and defensive end Isaac Rochell are listed as inactive. Safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) is active after being listed as questionable.