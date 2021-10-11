CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Best Mansions To Visit During Christmas In Newport, Rhode Island

By Sandi Barrett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas is a wonderful time of year when magical seasonal decorations add joy to our everyday life. Over-the-top, ornate Christmas decorations are key to ringing in the holiday season at 4 Newport mansions. Beginning November 20, you can stroll through gorgeous, expertly decorated rooms at three of Newport, RI’s wealthiest “summer cottages.” The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms. Additionally, nearby Blithewold offers a garden viewing beginning November 26th. A visit to the Newport mansions when they are dressed to impress in their finest show-stopping seasonal decor is a wonderful way to bring on the Christmas wonderment.

