CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry teachers make voices heard at school board

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFWgi_0cOCZMMs00

Teachers in St. Landry Parish are trying to get a message to the school board.

Some showed up at the school board office today in Opelousas wearing red - not to protest, but to take a stance.

The teachers say they are overwhelmed and tired.

Since the start of the pandemic, the teachers say they have been assigned additional tasks that not only put a strain on instructional time, but also on resources.

"We just want to make sure that you understand that this isn't a protest. We are just standing up for our students and our fellow teachers," said one teacher in attendance. "We want everyone to understand we love our job, we love our students, and we just want to teach. But with all the mandates and all the tasks we are being required to do, teaching is the last thing on our list when it should be the first thing on our list."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
Opelousas, LA
Society
City
Opelousas, LA
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Education
Opelousas, LA
Education
KATC News

Lafayette Civic Cup's 88th recipient awarded

The 88th recipient of the 2021 Community Foundation of Acadiana Lafayette Civic Cup has been chosen, and his name is Barry Berthelot. This award honors a person who has accomplished an outstanding humanitarian or civic deed benefiting the Lafayette community.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
KATC News

New Arts Resource Center opening in North Lafayette

A new performing arts resource center is opening up in north Lafayette. The owner envisions this space growing into a full art district for Moss Street. Leigha Porter, owner of PARC Village Performing Arts Resource Center, says her passion for art culture is now coming into fruition, with her new art center opening its doors.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Northside High School coach accused of improper contact with student

A Lafayette man who is an athletic coach at Northside High School has been booked into jail on a student sex charge. Records at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center show that Ernest Lazard, 42, was arrested on a warrant and booked with prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. He was booked on Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond, records show.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy