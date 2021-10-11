St. Landry teachers make voices heard at school board

Teachers in St. Landry Parish are trying to get a message to the school board.

Some showed up at the school board office today in Opelousas wearing red - not to protest, but to take a stance.

The teachers say they are overwhelmed and tired.

Since the start of the pandemic, the teachers say they have been assigned additional tasks that not only put a strain on instructional time, but also on resources.

"We just want to make sure that you understand that this isn't a protest. We are just standing up for our students and our fellow teachers," said one teacher in attendance. "We want everyone to understand we love our job, we love our students, and we just want to teach. But with all the mandates and all the tasks we are being required to do, teaching is the last thing on our list when it should be the first thing on our list."

